Kelly Rizzo Remembers Bob Saget on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death, Shares Last Photo He Posted

Getty

Kelly Rizzo is honoring Bob Saget on the second anniversary of his death.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old blogger took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband, who died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65 following a standup performance in Jacksonville.

Rizzo shared a photo of Saget posing on a stage, which marked the Full House star's last post on his Instagram.

"2 years. Wow. Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity," she began in the heartfelt caption. "I chose this photo of Bob as not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him. With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do…making people laugh…making people happy."

"I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years," Rizzo continued. "What a blessing. And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes…still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart."

The actress added that she's "still blown away by the fact that Bob hasn't faded from all of your hearts in the slightest."

"It means so very much. Thank you for allowing me to still share Bob and thank you all for continuing to keep his memory alive," she wrote, before concluding, "Once again, please do as Bob would do and hug your loved ones, hold them tight, and tell them over and over again that you love them."

Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 and wed in 2018. Saget is also survived by daughters Aubrey, 37, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Stars and fans alike took to the comments section of Rizzo's post to share their love and support, including Saget's Full House costars, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier.

"Giving extra hugs to everyone today in remembrance of Bob ❤️," Bure wrote, while Coulier commented, "I miss my brother, Bob. I loved him so much ❤️."

Amanda Kloots -- who lost her husband Nick Cordero in 2020 -- also chimed in, writing, "Love this and love you! Never stop sharing him, your love, everything!! Love you so much!