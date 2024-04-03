Paris Hilton's Husband Carter Reum Explains Why They Haven't Shared Daughter London's Face

Getty / Instagram

Fans flocked to a recent Instagram post of big brother Phoenix to ask when Paris Hilton and Reum Carter were going to start sharing their daughter with the world as they've yet to even see the four-month-old baby's face.

While Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's son Phoenix is developing his own fanbase from his mom's Instagram account, fans are wondering why their daughter's life hasn't been as public.

London was born less than a year after Phoenix in November 2023 and was hidden from Hilton and Reum's family until Thanksgiving.

However, the world is yet to see the four-month-old's face and fans are making it clear on Hilton's Instagram they're desperate to see her.

In a recent Instagram of Phoenix and the 43-year-old heiress/DJ, many commenters are asking, "Where is the baby girl?"

"Happy Easter... he is so darn cute.. can't wait to see your other little girl..." one of Hilton's fans wrote.

It was to this comment that husband Reum made a rare reply and explained that the lovebirds didn't feel comfortable sharing London's face just yet.

"Not quite ready to share her w the world but she's adorable and looks just like her mamma," Reum gushed while adding two black heart emojis.

This response is not surprising following the social media world's reaction to seeing Phoenix for the first time.

Although Phoenix is now mostly showered with comments of love and adoration when he appears in his mother's posts, some users have also made mocking comments about his appearance.

In November, Hilton described some of the comments about the size of Phoenix's head as "vicious" while speaking to People.

"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby," she said. "You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him."

So... it's understandable they're keeping London to themselves for now.

One fan even called out the commenters demanding for photos of London saying, "The people asking 'where's the girl', 'I thought you had two kids' are the same ADULTS that bullied her INFANT son to the point where she actually had to address it and condemn it!!"

Hilton and Reum welcomed their son Phoenix via surrogate on January 16, 2023. The couple then welcomed their second child, daughter London, via surrogate in November 2023.