Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Niece Paris Hilton Slamming Him on Social Media: 'It's Sad'

Getty

His remarks come after Paris said her family was "sick" of Mauricio "using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show."

Mauricio Umansky is speaking out after being slammed by his own niece, Paris Hilton, on Instagram over comments he made about her father on his reality show.

Kyle Richards' husband used to work for Paris' father, Rick Hilton, at real estate firm Hilton & Hyland, before going out and starting The Agency on his own. That has been a source of tension for both families -- something Umansky was seen talking about in a preview clip from the upcoming season of Buying Beverly Hills.

After Mo's comments went viral, Paris hit back in the comments on Instagram, before later deleting them. But the damage was already done, as news publications -- including TooFab -- all picked up the social media feud before she pulled down her reaction.

"Look, it's sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it's two businessmen making two business decisions," Umansky said of his niece's words in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn't want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own," he explained to the outlet. "I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side."

In the preview clip, Mauricio spilled a little more about what sparked his exit from H&H.

"Was your goal to be brought in as a partner there, and that just didn't work out?" one of Umansky's Agency colleagues asked him.

"That's exactly what happened," Umansky said before getting into the nitty-gritty of the fallout between him and Rick. "I think I got kind of f--ked by Hilton & Hyland. And when I say f--ked, you know, today I'm happy, but there was a 100 agents at Hilton & Hyland. They did a billion dollars for the first time in a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production."

"And I went to Rick and I said, 'I'd really like equity, and to be a partner,'" he continued. "He went back and talked to Jeff, he got back to me and basically, I was told no."

Umansky said he shared his concerns of a divide in the family with wife Kyle.

"I go, 'This will cause a lot of stress between you and your sister and your family, and I don't want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you're not comfortable,'" Umansky recalled telling Richards before quitting his job at Hilton & Hyland. "She was 100 percent supportive."

The move took both the company and Rick by surprise, and while it most definitely caused tension amongst the family members, Hilton & Hyland is a company Umansky said he would never say a bad word about.

Paris Hilton also fiercely defended her father after a Bravo fan page shared a promo clip of Mo's initial conversation about leaving her dad's agency -- slamming her uncle for talking about the specifics on camera.

"My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family -- especially in the press," Paris wrote, before adding of her uncle, "Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."

During the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Paris' mom Kathy Hilton claimed Mo did poach "a few" people from her husband when he started his own agency. Kyle, however, downplayed her allegation -- saying Mauricio "built his group within Hilton & Hyland" before leaving.