Jill Zarin Vows 'No Cameras' Next Vacation After Below Deck Calls Her 'Demanding,' 'Freeloading Guest'

Bravo

'Real Housewives of New York City' alum Jill Zarin said via her Instagram Stories she and friend Melinda Springer "made a great show together" before vowing there would be "no cameras" this summer following backlash from her 'Below Deck' appearance on Monday.

Jill Zarin still knows how to make headlines and draw all eyes to her, but The Real Housewives of New York City alum may not have loved all the attention she's been getting since Monday's Below Deck.

In the episode, Zarin appeared as a guest star, traveling with the crew of the Bravo series and, apparently, causing quite a bit of drama -- which is par for the course for a Real Housewives star, yes?

Well, on Wednesday, the reality star jumped onto her Instagram Stories with a since-deleted post, per The Daily Mail, wherein she shared a pic of her with her traveling pal Melinda Springer, thanking her and her husband Noah for "an amazing trip."

"We made a great show together but this summer's trip NO cameras! Love you both ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the share.

While she did not directly reference any controversies or backlash from the episode, her comments do come on the heels of a day of headlines and negative responses from the crew and viewers of her diva-esque, demanding behavior as a passenger.

"I think she’s annoying and I think it is too much," said crew member Barbie Pascual of Zarin. "You are a freeloading guest who is extremely demanding." She even said that Zarin was too much for one person to handle.

Captain Kerry Titheradge told Us Weekly back in February that charter guests have their preferences and "sometimes they can be frustrating." In the case of Zarin, that even came down to the ice in her drinks.

In one scene, she asked Pascual to change the cubes in her Diet Coke because she didn't like their shape. Titheradge had also prepped viewers for this particular demand, which he appeared to find amusing.

"She didn’t like any of the ice apart from a specific one. From a specific freezer," he told Us Weekly. "So we had to have a specific ice box that kind of followed wherever she went. I love it. If that’s the biggest concern, then we should [be good]."

On the ship, Zarin also had complaints about the food and even how the bathrooms were stocked, which she found inadequate. And she was not shy in sharing her thoughts on these things, either.

"Can I give you another recommendation for the yacht? I had this on mine. A button for the primary and it is like a doorbell," Zarin said, after complaining about how long her food took to arrive. "I used to have a doorbell and it would go up to the kitchen."

As for the bathroom situation? "I want to tell you something else, because I've charted a lot of yachts before and every bathroom is loaded with toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, Band-Aids, Q-Tips -- has anyone ever said that before?" she asked Pascual.

While Zarin wasn't exactly painted in the prettiest light during her visit to Below Deck, it was actually Pascual who came to her defense a bit after the episode aired. Posting to her own Instagram Stories on Tuesday, per Us Weekly, she wrote, "You guys, I watched the show back, and I don’t think that Jill was as bad as it looked."

She also went on to note that "there were so many other moments where she was super fun and sweet and nice." Pascual felt bad that she "ran her name through the mud," saying her demands weren't that big of a deal.

She also emphasized that Zarin was "not rude" and the things she was asking for were both "pretty logical" and "actually normal yacht requirements." Zarin shared these reaction videos to her own IG Stories, as well.

Obviously, reality producers are building a narrative, so it's certainly possible some of Zarin's "sweet and nice" moments just didn't make the final cut.