Kristen Doute Stirs Racism Drama on The Valley, Gets Called Out on VPR Firing 'For Being an Actual Racist'

Kristen Doute apologized on 'The Valley' after she alleged Janet Caperna claimed Michelle Lally was "a racist and a Republican" -- but Lally still called her out: "You were thrown off a show for being an actual racist."

It may be a whole new show, but Kristen Doute can't shake the history of the past as she found herself facing the word "racist" again on the latest episode of The Valley. It didn't help that she was lobbing it around first.

The drama kicked off when Kristen started claiming that costar Janet Caperna had told two other cast members that Michelle Lally was "a racist and a Republican." We got our intel from Brittany Cartwright telling hubby Jax Taylor, but Kristen didn't dispute her involvement.

In fact, she apologized at a cast dinner when confronted by Michelle and her husband Jesse. Nevertheless, Jesse wasn't going to have it, saying that such a "blatant lie" jeopardizes his real estate business.

"You disrespected my family name," the real estate broker told Kristen. "We have a business that we run together. If something like that gets out, you're ruining lives. You were thrown off a show for being an actual racist."

Those allegations were certainly thrown around back in 2020 when Kristen and Stassi Schroeder were both fired from Vanderpump Rules after they needlessly called the police on Black costar Faith Stowers.

"I'm not proud of what I did [and] I'm sorry that I hurt people," Kristen said in a confessional later in the episode. "But I've learned from my mistakes."

"These are my friends sitting here, they know my past and all I wanted to do was pick up the pieces and move on with my life, be a good person," she continued. "People finally gave me a chance again and now it's brought up all over again and now I'm gonna have to relive it again. I hope that my whole life doesn't fall apart again."

As for Jesse bringing it up on the new show, Kristen said "he's just trying to ruin my name by bringing up the most painful thing that I've ever gone through."

She also said she could sympathize with his wife, adding, "I understand why Michelle is upset. It is the worst thing in the world to be labeled as anything, let alone a racist. And nobody knows better than me, because it happened to me and I was cancelled."

During an Instagram Live in 2020, Faith claimed that Stassi and Kristen had seen a photo of a Black woman who was wanted for committing a crime and proceeded to call the police, claiming that the woman was Faith.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview," Faith shared during the live stream.

Both ladies apologized, but were still let go from the Bravo reality show, as well as dealing with other fallout from their actions like lost sponsorship deals.

In her apology after the incident, Kristen wrote, "I am not completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," she wrote in her apology. "It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Later, she clarified that a police report had never been filed and Faith was therefore "never in harm's way." She said that she and Stassi are not racist "and have absolutely no hate."