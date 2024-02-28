Brandi Glanville Supports Leah McSweeney's Suit Against Andy Cohen: 'We Are NOT Expendable'

Getty

The support comes after Glanville demanded a personal apology from the 'Watch What Happens Live' host, saying she wasn't satisfied with an apology "to his fans" for alleged sexually inappropriate behavior.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, who also starred on franchise crossover spinoff Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, filed a civil suit on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ, alleging a toxic work environment, including using her alcohol use disorder to "artificially create drama."

The suit targets Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal Media and additional producers, with McSweeney alleging that Cohen and others were "pressuring" her to consume alcohol, despite being aware of her struggles with addiction.

She also dropped a bombshell claim in the suit that Cohen uses cocaine with other Bravo-lebrities, all of which the talk show host and Real Housewives executive producer denied, with a rep telling TMZ, "the claims against Andy are completely false."

Almost immediately after sharing the story behind her decision to file the suit to her Instagram page, Glanville jumped into the comments to throw her support behind McSweeney.

"👏👏 We are NOT expendable. We are strong women & even stronger together. Time to take our power back ⭐️," Glanville commented.

The comment comes just two days after Glanville jumped on her own social media platform, writing on X/Twitter that she had yet to receive a personal apology from Cohen or anyone.

"I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness," she wrote.

The apology came in reference to a letter Glanville's attorney sent to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Shed Media alleging that Cohen had sent an inappropriate video to the reality star in 2022.

In the letter, Glanville's attorneys claimed that Cohen, who appeared "inebriated," was boasting about sleeping with a different Bravo star that night "while thinking of [Glanville] and invited her to watch via Facetime," per Deadline.

They called it an abuse of power as "Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career." The letter claimed that Glanville felt "trapped and disgusted" by the video.

"It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people," the letter continued.

On February 22, Cohen took to his own X/Twitter account to argue that the video, which also featured Below Deck's Kate Chastain, was "absolutely meant in jest" and that Glanville's response to it "communicated she was in on the joke."

Nevertheless, he concluded his message acknowledging, "it was inappropriate and I apologize." It is this apology that Glanville finds insufficient.

Meanwhile, Glanville has been embroiled in her own controversy regarding Ultimate Girls Trip, where she was accused of inappropriate behavior by Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo.

Manzo filed suit against Bravo last month, per People. The claims in her suit are similar to those alleged by McSweeney, with Manzo's suit the the network and its affiliated companies "regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings."

The suit references an incident from a year prior, which led to the early departures of both Glanville and Manzo from a filmed-but-not-yet-aired season of RHUGT. Manzo did not name Glanville as a defendant in the suit, despite Glanville being involved in the alleged offending incident.

According to Manzo, Bravo "caused" and "allowed" Glanville's alleged inappropriate behavior that crossed "physical boundaries" and were described as "acts of sexual harassment and assault." Manzo claims Glanville forcibly kissed her and mounted her on a couch, among other things.

In response to People breaking the original story, Peacock and Shed Media released a statement reading, "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

For her part, Glanville commented on X/Twitter when Manzo's allegations against her first came to light, saying that she was hired "to bring the party" and "that's exactly what I did." She claimed, "It feels like a f--king set up. It's BS [and] Caroline was fine."

More recently, after Manzo's filing, she took to the platform to plead, "Can we PLEASE air this f--king show already so I can be vindicated it's been a year now! Please let me live and provide! This is INSANE!"

More formally, a representative for the reality star told Page Six, "Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault."