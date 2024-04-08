Mel Gibson Reflects on Robert Downey Jr. Coming to His Defense After DUI Arrest: 'I Loved Him For That'

Getty

Mel Gibson has nothing but gratitude for his friend and former co-star, Robert Downey Jr.

In a new Esquire profile on Downey, Gibson shared how the Oscar-winner helped revive his career after he made disparaging comments about Jewish people during his DUI arrest in 2006.

"One time, I got into a bit of a sticky situation where it kind of ended my career. I was drunk in the back of a police car and I said some stupid shit, and all of a sudden: blacklisted. I'm the poster boy for canceled," Gibson said, referring to the Malibu arrest. "A couple of years into that he invited me to some kind of award he was getting -- we always had this kind of seesaw thing, where if he was on the wagon, I was falling off, and if I was on the wagon, he was falling off."

Long gone from the spotlight following the backlash he received following the arrest and the hateful comments he made, Gibson appeared at the 2011 American Cinematheque Awards ceremony, where Downey was being honored.

But what started as a tribute to the Iron Man alum ended up being a call for forgiveness for the Braveheart star, who asked Hollywood to offer him a clean slate.

"Unless you are completely without sin, in which case you picked the wrong f---ing industry," Downey, who is Jewish himself, said before asking Hollywood to join him in "forgiving my friend his trespasses, offering him the same clean slate you have given me, and allowing him to continue his great and ongoing contribution to our collective art without shame."

"I was pretty much nonexistent in Hollywood at the time, and he stood up and spoke for me," Gibson recalled. "It was a bold and generous and kind gesture. I loved him for that."

RDJ's support for Gibson isn't all too shocking though, given his shoutouts of the fellow actor over the years, most recently during his 2024 SAG Award winning speech, where he credited Gibson for telling him "to not give up hope" when he "couldn't get sober" in the past.

This extension of grace is something the pair both experienced throughout their career, thanks in part to fellow industry friends like Jodie Foster, who cast Gibson in The Beaver (2011) after his arrest, and in 1995 cast Downey in Home for the Holidays, deep in the throws of his addiction, when many filmmakers considered him too risky to hire.

"I took him aside at one point during filming and said, 'Look, I couldn't be more grateful for what you've given in this film,'" Foster said. "'But I'm scared of what happens to you next. Right now you are incredibly good at balancing on the barstool. But it's really precarious, and I'm not sure how that's going to end.'"

When asked by the outlet what it was about Downey that made her believe in him, Foster said, "What was so interesting about him then was what a genius he was -- there was more creativity in his little finger than I will ever have in my whole life -- but he did not have the discipline. He was so out there that all of that wonderful talent was kind of just, like, flailing his arms in the water and making a big mess. But it was in there somewhere, right? Because now he is somebody who's become disciplined almost as a way of surviving."

She added, "I have faith in people's ability to change if they want it, and he really wanted it. And Mel, too."

As for Downey, things like standing up for Gibson, and Foster giving him a chance when many would not have, are all part of the way in which he views life and friendship, with the Oppenheimer star telling the outlet, "If you want to have a friend, be a friend."