Sandlot Actor Marty York Opens Up About Mother's Murder, Says It's Been 'Difficult' to Process

Access Hollywood/Instagram

"I'm hanging in there as much as I can," York told "Access Hollywood" during a two-part interview on Saturday. "If it wasn't for my mom, I wouldn't be in the position that I am in."

Sandlot actor, Marty York, is opening up about the devastating murder of his mother, Deanna Esmaeel.

In a two-part interview with Access Hollywood, York shared how he's holding up in the wake of the tragedy, and reflected on how his mother championed his career.

"I'm hanging in there as much as I can," York, who is known for his role as Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan in 1993 film told the outlet. "If it wasn’t for my mom, I wouldn't be in the position that I am in."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Esmaeel was found dead in her California home after failing to show up for work in October 2023. She was 67 years old. A deputy at the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office, Esmaeel was allegedly murdered by boyfriend, Edward Patrick Davies, who was on the run following the incident.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Del Norte Sheriff's Department, Davies, 54, was apprehended in Curry County, Oregon, and was taken into custody just hours after a nationwide manhunt was initiated in an attempt to track him down.

Per Access Hollywood, Davies' criminal trial is scheduled to take place later this year.

The now 43-year-old actor, who said his mother's murder has been "difficult" to process, said Esmaeel served as the driving force behind his rise to stardom as a child star.

"Just everything. Trying to come back in this business. Trying to deal with my mom's death and how it happened," York added. "It's been difficult."

Calling his mother a "a very inspirational person," York said that Esmaeel, who was formerly a cinematographer, became a sheriff at the age of 64 in memory of her daughter, who passed away due to a drug overdose in 2017.

When asked by the outlet how York would carry on his mother's legacy, the actor said by "never giving up."

"She was someone who never gave up," he explained. "[She] never lever let anyone tell her because of your age, because of your height, because of anything."

York continued, "I really hope that people are inspired. I hope that when people feel like giving up through any obstacle, I hope that they can remember my story and be like, 'Marty didn't give up when his sister died, he didn't give up when his mom died. He kept going. He found the strength in himself to do that.'"