Rihanna Says She Wants As Many Kids As 'God Wants Me To Have'

"When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling," Rihanna said of A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be growing their family of four.

Rihanna sat down with Interview where she chatted with her former stylist Mel Ottenberg --touching on fashion, reality television, new music and her go-to order at Giorgio Baldi.

However, the main topic of conversation was family and her relationship with Rocky. Ottenberg may have had an upper hand as an interviewer -- having worked with Rihanna in the past and knowing the superstar on a personal level -- as the former stylist was able to pull some personal answers out.

When asked how many more children she would want, Rihanna is leaving it all in God's hands.

"As many as God wants me to have," the 36-year-old responded before adding that she would be trying for a girl.

When asked if it's more than two, the "Rude Boy" singer says, "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it's another boy, it's another boy."

Rihanna was candid about her relationship with the rapper and how they carefully took their friendship to the next level.

The pair met at the 2012 VMAs where Rihanna said "he grabbed my ass that night" -- much to her team's horror -- but the singer didn't mind at the time.

It wasn't until the end of 2019 when the pair turned their long friendship into a relationship, a decision Rihanna did not take lightly.

"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives," she told Ottenberg. "We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."

The Barbadian businesswoman has COVID to thank for speeding up their relationship and starting their family.

"We would've taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready," she said.

"I mean, we didn't even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened," Rihanna said of her and Rocky's family before adding that she allowed for herself to "let go" and "let God lead".

Rihanna explains how she knew her relationship with Rocky was different from her previous relationships because there was no need to try and be someone else for him.

"Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it's not enough," Rihanna said of Rocky. "So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."