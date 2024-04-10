911 Lone Star's Brian Michael Smith Addresses Backlash to Buck's Bisexual Storyline on 911 (Exclusive)

Disney / TooFab

"Something I really appreciate about the show is that it shows people from all walks of life kind of exploring their identities and discovering who they are, letting people evolve," said the actor.

9-1-1 Lone Star's Brian Michael Smith is speaking out after 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark received backlash over his character's new storyline.

At the end of last Thursday's episode, Stark's character, Evan "Buck" Buckley, shared a kiss with Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), with the moment signaling a big change for Buck's love life. While the majority of viewers seemingly reacted positively to the episode, there were some trolls online who slammed the idea of Buck -- who previously only had relationships with women on the show -- possibly being bisexual.

While out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Smith -- who plays transgender firefighter Paul Strickland on 9-1-1 Lone Star -- shared that he's thrilled to see Stark's character "explore this other part of himself" and didn't seem too concerned with the haters.

"It wouldn't be a Tim Minear-Ryan Murphy show if there wasn't something to give people a uproar," began Smith, who came out as transgender in 2017 and is an LGBT advocate. "Something I really appreciate about the show is that it shows people from all walks of life kind of exploring their identities and discovering who they are, letting people evolve. So it's really great to see Buck's character become somebody who's evolved and ready to explore some things in themselves."

"I've been a fan of this show, and I've watched his relationship with women kind of unfold that haven't gone so well," he added. "So the fact that he's been open enough to really even explore this other part of himself, I think is great. And I feel like when the audience sees that, it allows them the opportunity to say, 'Hey, maybe that's something I can do for myself. Maybe I can be a little brave like Buck and kind of explore some things too."

As for the "haters," the actor said they "should really ask themselves what are they so upset about?"

"Maybe it's an invitation for you to check out what's going on with yourself. This character's brave enough to try something new in his life," he explained. "Things haven't been working out ... and I feel like they've kind of set the runway for it. There's other opportunities that kind of suggested that maybe he might be interested or that he's been questioning, so if you're questioning, take a risk. It's your life."

Despite the backlash following the episode, Smith expressed that he's all for this new storyline for Buck, and is looking forward to seeing "how it plays out."

"Let him explore. Let's see what he wants to do," he said. "I mean, it was the first, I think, inkling that he even would be interested in trying to explore that side of his identity, his sexuality. So let's see how it plays out."

"We never know where it's going to go, just like you don't know what's gonna go with your life," he continued. "So I say give it a shot. And I think, again, what's really great about the show, it's been on for seven seasons, and you see the characters evolve and try different things. You even opened up with Athena's husband realizing that he was that he was gay, and then how beautiful his life and their blended family life that came together from that. So to see another character kind of taking the journey themselves, we kind of get that firsthand experience, I think is great."

Smith also teased what fans can expect for Season 5 of 9-1-1 Lone Star, which premieres this fall. Check out his full interview, above.

His response comes just a few days after Stark called out homophobic critics of Buck's new storyline, and shared his reaction to viewers who enjoyed it.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday, the actor wrote, "Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck's storyline. I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder."

"If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don't care. This is a show about love and inclusion. It's featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I've ever watched," he continued, referring to characters played by Aisha Hinds and Tracie Thoms.

"If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realizing his bisexuality is your deal breaker -- I fear you've missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure," Stark concluded.