Tyler Cameron Reacts to JoJo Siwa Throwing Him Under The Bus with Nick Viall (Exclusive)

Getty

"Come on JoJo," Cameron told TooFab after Siwa told Nick Viall and Natalie Joy that he may not be attending their wedding, "I guess I'm in the s---ter with them!"

Tyler Cameron has some beef with his good friend JoJo Siwa, after she told fellow Bachelor alum Nick Viall and Natalie Joy that Cameron won't be making it to their wedding.

While speaking exclusively with TooFab ahead of his upcoming new renovation series, Going Home With Tyler Cameron, the reality TV star said he was surprised Siwa gave his wedding RSVP to the happy couple on his behalf.

"'I'm like, 'Come on JoJo let me break the ice ... break the news to them,'" Cameron told TooFab. "But no JoJo handled it for me, I guess I'm in the s---ter with them."

While the 31-year-old admitted he felt nervous to see the soon-to-be newlyweds after Siwa threw him under the bus, he insisted he had something up his sleeve to smooth things over.

"I gotta see them tomorrow on their podcast, so this should be interesting but I promise you I've got something that's going to make up for it," he shared.

When Siwa appeared on Viall and Joy's podcast The Viall Files in early April, the 20-year singer was asked whether the group's mutual friend Cameron would be attending their upcoming nuptials.

"Is he coming to our wedding?" Joy asked on the podcast, to which Siwa initially stayed silent. "Is he really not coming?," Viall then asked the "Karma" singer.

It was clear Siwa could not stay silent for much longer and called out Cameron, saying "I told him he was in trouble." She then went so far as to read out their Special Forces: World's Toughest Test costar's private texts regarding the wedding.

"He said, 'They got me doing press and work stuff ... So I am kind of screwed, which is the same time as Nick's wedding,'" she told the couple. "'And his wedding is also in the middle of Georgia.'"

She read that Cameron said he was "trying to make it happen" and joked that they "need to do an L.A. wedding."

Despite Cameron potentially not being able to make it, Siwa did emphasize that she would be there.

"I have it blocked off in my calendar, but if something super important for work comes up, that would be the only thing. JoJo is coming," she shared, before agreeing the pair should do a "mini L.A. wedding."

"If you and Tyler wanna throw us a wedding in L.A., we will attend," Joy responded, as Viall interrupted in, "No, we're having one wedding."