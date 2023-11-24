Tyler Cameron Reveals Moment He Realized He Hated 'Life I'm Living' Before Major Change (Exclusive)

Fox

The Special Forces star opens up about losing himself after sudden fame, pinpointing a moment he felt "I hate who I am."

Tyler Cameron shot into the spotlight after coming in second place on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, becoming one of Bachelor Nation's biggest crushes and attracting attention from both viewers and other big stars.

But as the Jupiter, Florida native's profile continued to rise, he began to lose himself a bit, something he's opened up about on the current season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Ahead of next week's finale, which will determine whether he and a handful of remaining celebrity recruits have what it takes to finish the selection process, Cameron spoke with TooFab about his time on the show and how being thrust into the spotlight changed him. When asked whether he could pinpoint a moment his Bachelorette success that he could look back on now and go, "What the hell was I doing?", he didn't hesitate.

"For sure. There was this time where I was getting ready to celebrate my 29th birthday and we were throwing a huge party in Chicago, there were supposed to throw a huge party in Vegas, it was going to be paid for, all these amazing things," Cameron, now 30, recalled.

"Life, from the outside looking in, looks amazing. But I was like, I hate who I am, I hate the life I'm living, this is the most emptiest feeling I've ever had in my life. I was like, I don't want to live life like this anymore," he continued.

While Cameron was "just partying and having fun" while living in New York City and flying around the world at the time, he now looks at it as an "empty" period of his life. It was then he decided to cancel the "huge paid" opportunity in Las Vegas and instead went back to Florida.

"Came home and had my dad's friend come over to play a guitar with a cooler full of beers, my brother cooked barbecue for us and I was like, 'This is what I need, I need some soul,'" Cameron shared. "I think that's the point where I really just said, 'I'm done with the city, I'm back to Jupiter full time, I'm back to finding true meaning and true life and feed the soul and not feed the ego.'"

On the show, Cameron also said he hoped to prove he's more than just a sex symbol with his appearance on Special Forces ... but he confirmed his shirtless workout videos won't stop anytime soon.

"You gotta get engagement going. Special Forces was coming up, so I had to give people something to watch!" he told TooFab of some of his thirst trap posts earlier this year, which appear to have stopped in recent weeks.

"We'll get some more videos up," he promised, "if that's what you're asking for!"

Added Nick Viall, who was interviewed alongside Cameron and JoJo Siwa: "He's not gonna stop being a sex symbol!"