Chip Gaines Throws Jabs at College Basketball Fan in Hilarious Online Exchange

"Do you kiss your mom with that mouth.. ask her who I am, she'll know," the 'Fixer Upper' star wrote in one of his several clapbacks.

Chip Gaines gave a college basketball fan a little Fixer Upper after they claimed they didn't know who he was.

It began on Wednesday when the University of Kentucky's Barstool Sports X account posted a photo of Chip and Joanna Gaines, writing, "Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours."

Drew -- who has been the head coach of Baylor University's men's basketball team since 2003 -- has made headlines this week over reports that he's in negotiations to become a coach of University of Kentucky's basketball team.

The account seemingly noted that they wanted Chip and Joanna to stay "away" from Drew as the Fixer Upper stars both attended Baylor University, and are known fans of the college's athletic department.

After a University of Kentucky fan caught wind of Barstool Sports' post, the user -- who goes by Coach T and has the username @TymeDwn23 -- reshared the post, before throwing shade at Chip, who responded with a clapback.

"Who tf is @chipgaines 😂," Coach T wrote, to which Chip replied, "Do you kiss your mom with that mouth.. ask her who I am, she'll know."

Coach T then proceeded to ask his mom about the HGTV star, sharing a screenshot of the text conversation he had with his mother.

"Do you know who Chip Gains is," he asked his mom, spelling Chip's last name incorrectly, before his mom replied, and spelled the Magnolia cofounder's name correctly, which didn't go unnoticed by Chip.

"Funny.. she spelled my name right. It'll come to her 😘," he wrote.

Chip proved to have good instincts as Coach T revealed that his mother seemingly realized who Chip was shortly after.

"I think he's the one with the beautiful wife," Coach T's mom said. "She can decorate anything and make it beautiful!"

In reply, Chip -- who has been married to Joanna since 2003 -- jokingly threw out a cocky "I told you so," before offering a very sweet gesture following his exchange with Coach T.

"Ha.. I told you!. We are sending your mom all things @magnolia," he said, referring to Chip and Joanna's home and lifestyle brand. Chip showed that he meant what he said as he tagged his assistant, who contacted Coach T via X for his information so the user's mom would receive her gift.

Check out the full exchange in the posts, below.

