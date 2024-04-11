Freddie Highmore Hilariously Spoofs Viral Willy Wonka Fan Experience on Jimmy Kimmel

ABC

Reprising his Charlie and the Chocolate Factory role, Highmore offers up meth "to lucky winners" of a factory tour -- and, yes, The Unknown makes an appearance.

Freddie Highmore is going back to his Charlie and the Chocolate Factory roots... Kind of.

On his latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to celebrate the final season of The Good Doctor, he spoofed viewers with a trailer for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Part Two, which sees Highmore reprise his role as Charlie Bucket -- except everything is not as it seems.

In the faux trailer, he gave two excited children a tour of the factory that he inherited from Willy Wonka -- played by Johnny Depp -- in his 2005 movie.

"Hello, children! My name is Charlie Bucket and welcome to my chocolate factory," Highmore said as he welcomes the children into the factory.

Then suddenly the greenscreen behind him drops, revealing a poorly decorated warehouse and one lonely Oompa Loompa -- poking fun at the world-wide social media frenzy which occurred after a Willy Wonka-themed immersive experience in the U.K. reportedly left children in tears.

In Highmore's trailer, the "lucky winners" of the factory are offered one jelly bean, a fruit box and "yummy methamphetamine," referencing parents who compared the Glasgow event to a meth lab.

When one of the children compared the factory against the brochure they were given, he was confused why it didn't look like the pictures.

Highmore explained it was because he created the flyers through ChatGPT, just like they did for the failed fan event.

"Everything here is created by ChatGPT," Highmore excitedly shared before breaking out into song which was clearly AI-generated too. "Candy is good / Candy is mouth / sweet is fun / And we love to imagination!"

As the children become more disappointed, Highmore admitted the factory wasn't up to scratch because he inherited it at the young age of 10 from Depp's Wonka.

"I did my best, but I was way in over my head and considering all of that, I’d say, look at this place! I've done pretty darn swell," before congratulating the children on winning the factory for themselves, much to their disappointment.