Man Tells Brother He'll Be 'S--t Dad' for Disappearing While Wife Was In Labor

The internet had thoughts after a man said he almost had to deliver his sister-in-law's baby, after his brother "freaked out," vanished for 8 hours and called him a "c--t" for yelling at him when he resurfaced.

A man has taken to the internet after a fight with his brother, who totally vanished after his own wife went into labor.

In a wild twist, however, according to the OP (a.k.a. the "original poster"), his brother called him a "c--t" and "t--t" following the ordeal -- leading him to take to Reddit to ask them to decide who the real a-hole was in the situation.

The story, posted to an anonymous forum, blew up bigtime -- earning 7.6K upvotes from readers who found the tale interesting.

Read on to see how it all played out in the AITA (Am I The A--hole) subreddit.

The Original AITA Reddit Post

OP, a 30-year-old man, said he was at his 34-year-old brother's home when his sister-in-law, 31, went into labor.

"They live in the countryside so the signal isn't too great sometimes unless they walk up the lane, so my brother was supposed to take her to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance," explained OP. "But for some f--king reason he decided to freak out and drive off somewhere."

The man explained that he can't drive, so he ran up the street and called for help -- saying it "took forever to get a signal" and just as long for an ambulance to arrive.

"I almost had to deliver the baby for f--ks sake, she ended up giving birth in huge back of an ambulance," claimed OP. "This whole time my brother had just disappeared. He finally turned up at the hospital about 8 hours after he disappeared. Apparently he'd gone to our dad's house until [their father] found out my SIL gave birth and made my brother go see her."

I yelled at him outside the hospital for being so f--king stupid.

OP said he "yelled" at his brother when he arrived at the hospital for "being so f--king stupid." Though he said his brother admitted he "got scared and didn't know what to do," OP told his sibling he was going to be "a s--t dad if he keeps reacting like this."

"What's he gonna do when the kid gets injured and it's his responsibility to take him to [get help]? Is he just gonna dump the kid and run off to dads again?" asked OP. "He's such an idiot, f--king hell."

The man said his brother then began to cry and called him both a "t--t" and "c--t" for "being so mean to him." Added OP, "he was acting like a child when he should be comforting is f--king wife and apologizing to her for being a dick."

Though OP said he understands his brother was scared, he said the sibling "needs to get a grip and help his wife" -- before asking whether he was the a-hole in the situation.

Reddit Reacts

Almost all of Reddit was on OP's side, with the most popular comment -- which received more than 11K likes -- declaring the man who posted the tale was "NOT" the a-hole.

"I get that becoming a parent is a HUGE thing, that even if you think you're ready you'll never truly be ... BUT he just f--king disappeared for 8 hours while his wife was in labour," wrote the commenter. "What if there were complications? What if you weren't home in the moment she went into labour? He needs to get his s--t together and seek therapy, if his response to stress is run away leaving his wife in a potentially harmful situation. And she needs to rethink their relationship if he does not."

"That's crazy and I'd divorce such a useless husband," wrote another. "OP, you are amazing for keeping your s--t together and prioritizing the mother. Ask your brother what would have happened if you weren't present? His wife could have died."

Many others said the man's brother needed therapy, "fast," while the wife should look into divorce lawyers.

"What you said was nothing but the truth, and it was a truth he needed to hear," wrote someone else, defending OP for calling out his brother once he showed up at the hospital. "I wouldn't have even let him near me in the hospital if I were her."

Amid all the family drama, OP did give an update on the baby in the replies -- telling Redditors, "Baby's good he's having a nap right now."