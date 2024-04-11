Tensions, Concerns Arise Ahead of Ronnie and Sammi Sweetheart's Jersey Shore Reunion

MTV

"I just don't feel like playing like we're all friends..." Sammi tells the girls in an upcoming episode of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' ahead of Ronnie's return. "I don't want to be here Kumbaya-ing."

Jersey Shore fans are finally getting thereunion they've been waiting for, when Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Margo meet face to face for the first time in over a decade.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the boys --- DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino -- take Ronnie out to lunch after his arrival in Nashville, getting him up to speed on what's been happening with the rest of the gang.

"I just want to point out that the hair is looking crispy," Mike says of Ronnie's 'do. "And we all know when that hair's looking crispy -- we all know that life is good kid!"

"Yeah, your hair is like a mood ring," Pauly D adds before footage from Ronnie's more colorful show moments -- in which his mane is more untamed -- flash on screen.

He then opens up about his goals, telling the guys, "You know I want to continue to rebuild my relationship with everybody and make more memories." The other boys, meanwhile, praise him for how he has put in the work to make amends with the group.

"I want to show my roommates that I walk the walk, you know, and that I'm gonna follow through with, you know, with a lot of what I said," Ronnie says in a confessional. "And I'm gonna continue to do that and it's not just a phase."

In another look at this week's upcoming episode, fans get a look at Sam's reaction as Ronnie's anticipated arrival draws nearer.

Sammi confides in Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, "It was hard for me to come back in the first place ... So I'm hoping they can see where I'm coming from, I just don't feel like playing like we're all friends ... I don't want to be here Kumbaya-ing."

"I'm here to rebuild my relationships with my roommates," Ronnie, meanwhile, tells the cameras. "Me and Sam, we don't have to be friends but our history is so long there's going to be that instant feeling of something -- whether it's bad or good, I don't know, just going to see what happens."

The teaser ends with Pauly D's resounding voice, "Ronnie's 'ere," referencing his iconic "Cabs are 'ere!" catchphrase, as Ron walks in the door.

The two exes had a pretty volatile relationship on the original incarnation of the MTV reality show, which Sam distanced herself from in the years since it went off the air. While her costars all returned for Family Vacation, Sammi refused to come back for the follow-up series -- that is until Ron stepped away following legal and mental health issues and returned in 2023.

While he made amends to the rest of the cast last season, Sam wasn't a part of that conversation.