Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Engaged to Justin May, Vinny Guadagnino Trolling with His Own Proposal?

April Fool's? Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola insists her engagement is real, while her and Vinny Guadagnino's Jersey Shore cast-mates offer congratulations to both proposals.

Are there two newly-engaged Jersey Shore cast members? Or perhaps Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is the only real one and Vinny Guadagnino was just trolling her? It all went down on April Fool's Day, which is the worst day to make these kinds of announcements.

In sharing the big news of her engagement, Sammi did make sure to point out in the caption that hers is "Not an April fools joke."

She even tagged the jeweler, Cozzi Jewelers, behind her ring while also revealing that she'd gotten engaged back on March 16. Cozzi also posted the engagement on their own Instagram page.

"Life update: Fiancé 💍♥️ 3.16.24," she captioned a slideshow of proposal pictures of her with fiancé Justin May. "The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭 I’ll love you forever and then some 🤍," adding the hashtags "futurewifey" and "engaged."

"Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she added, before the aforementioned assertion that this was not holiday playfulness. It does beg the question, though, if the engagement was already a couple weeks old, why not wait until any day other than April 1 to announce it?

In the comments, Sammi got nothing but love from her cast mates, with DJ Pauly D commenting, "Ayeeeee congrats 🍾 🥂 🙌🙌," while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrote, "Congratulations!! Love Love 👏." His wife Lauren added, "Congratulations!!! I’m so excited for you & Justin! ♥️♥️♥️💍 beautiful couple."

Their reactions were similar, though, to those received by Vinny, who posted his own "Marry Me" moment on his Instagram at around the exact same time on Monday. Vinny's photo was taken from the POV of a mystery woman, who was holding out her hand as he knelt in front of her with a ring in front of an elaborate "Marry Me" setup.

"She said yes !!!!! Im so happy ❤️" he captioned the share, leading to the aforementioned echoed enthusiasm from his friends. "I love love ❤️," wrote Pauly D, while The Situation commented, "Finally 🙌🙌🙌🙌 congratulations."

JWoww added her own, "Congrats 👏🏻," as well, while Angelina commented, "@vinnyguadagnino 🥳 CONGRATS VIN. WOW FINALLY 🙌."

Of course, most of the fans weren't buying Vin's so-called proposal or the enthusiastic responses from his cast-mates -- with some even pointing out the woman is holding out the wrong hand.

There's also the fact that, so far as anyone knows, Vinny is currently single.

The official Instagram account for Jersey Shore, meanwhile, only shared the engagement news from one of the show's stars: Sammi.

"Mr. and Mrs. Sweetheart Congrats @sammisweetheart & @j_may36 on your engagement! 💍🥂," the network's page captioned the proposal photos.