Golden Bachelor Contestant Says She Warned Theresa Nist About Marrying Gerry Turner

ABC

Fans blasted April Kirkwood for her self-congratulatory comment on Nist's Instagram post reflecting on her heartbreaking, whirlwind marriage to Turner.

A Golden Bachelor contestant revealed she tried to warn Theresa Nist off of marrying Gerry Turner.

The comment comes just days after the reality TV couple, who were wed on national television just three months ago, announced their impending divorce on Good Morning America.

Nist shared a quote to Instagram just three days after the shocking announcement which read: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

While fans flooded the post with well wishes and congratulating her on "dodging a bullet" by splitting from Turner, a fellow former contestant for his heart shared her real feelings.

April Kirkwood sparked uproar from Nist's fans when she wrote, "I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!"

Fans slammed the 66-year-old therapist for the comment with one writing, "a reputable therapist would never post this."

While another added, "NO CLASS".

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the pair going their separate ways just a few months after their wedding, Nist insisted in her post that going on The Golden Bachelor was still "one of the most incredible experiences" of her life.

"Something I never expected to happen at this point in my life," Nist wrote in her April 15 Instagram post, "and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything."

Nist said that one big positive she is taking away from the experience is the "incredible friends" she made "in all of these amazing, wonderful women", referring to her fellow contestants.

The 70 year old even had some advice for the fans who are angry at their decision to divorce and those who have now lost hope in love after seeing the reality television relationship break down.

"For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand," she said, "please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."

The Golden Bachelor couple first announced their shocking split in a joint interview on Friday, April 12 with Juju Chang on GMA ... after just three months of marriage. They blamed the breakdown on "geography."

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we've kind of come to the conclusion, mutually, that it's probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage," Turner told Chang.

Interestingly, the pair said they were still very much in love and were even holding hands during the interview. "There's no doubt in my mind that I am in love with her, I root for her everyday," Turner added.