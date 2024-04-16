Behind-the-Scenes of Katy Perry's American Idol Wardrobe Malfunction: 'That Song Broke My Top Off'

ABC / X

Taking to social media after the live broadcast of 'American Idol' that saw her struggling to keep herself covered when she stood for Roman Collins' powerful performance, Katy Perry broke down how her metallic top broke apart and nearly exposed her to all of America.

American Idol contestant Roman Collins not only blew the roof off of the live show with his stunning performance of "It's a Man's Man's Man's World," but he also nearly blew Katy Perry's top off!

Things took a sudden turn toward panic during the last performance of the night when Perry tried to stand and applaud Collins' performance, only to realize she was about to give the live audience at home -- and in the studio -- way more than they bargained for.

Quickly dipping behind the table as Ryan Seacrest tried to figure out what was working, she said, "That song broke my top off. I guess it is a woman's world!"

"It's a family show," Katy laughed while crouched behind the desk after Luke Bryan joked, "Ratings, ratings, ratings. Here we come, ratings!"

He quickly gave Katy a cushion she could use to cover herself as he said that Collins has "the ability to blow the roof off of a place."

"Or a top!" Katy added.

After a commercial break, everything was back in order, and where it was supposed to be, with Collins getting the good news that he had taken the last slot in this season's Top 14.

After the broadcast, Katy shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the wardrobe team trying to avoid disaster on the show.

"If it's not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted," she said as they worked to secure the unique top.

Standing next to her with a pair of tiny pliers, Luke joked, "I'm going in."

It's lucky that Collins was the last performer of the night as it looks like things never did get quite right with Perry's top, as she shared another shot of the team working on it while she held that cushion in front of her chest to protect her modesty.

Another behind-the-scenes video shared by a fan shows the "Fireworks" singer making her way to the set during a commercial break, asking for prayers that her top will stay on.

Clearly, she was taking a chance with the unusual getup -- and it's one that nearly didn't pay off at all the way she intended.

Luckily for Collins, all the top drama didn't derail the judges' focus as he was still able to secure that last spot in this season's American Idol Top 14, though it did take a judges' save to make it happen.

The Top 20 contestants were essentially broken in half through the broadcast, with 10 of them automatically advancing and the other 10 having to sing Monday night in hopes of securing the four remaining slots to make up that Top 14.

Automatically advancing were McKenna Faith Breinholt, Jack Blocker, Mia Matthews, Kayko, Will Moseley, Abi Carter, Kaibrienne, Emmy Russell, Julia Gagnon, and Triston Harper. The judges then saved Jordan Anthony, Nya, Jayna Ellis, and Collins.

That means it was the end of the road for Quintavious, Kennedy Reid, Jennifer Jeffries, Ajii, Platinum Ticket holder Odell Bunton Jr., and Mackenzie Sol.