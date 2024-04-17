Bethenny Frankel Was 'Relieved' by Miscarriage During Marriage To Jason Hoppy

Getty

Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she felt "relieved" to have suffered a miscarriage during her marriage with Jason Hoppy.

On the most recent episode of her podcast Just B Divorced, Frankel reflected on her "suffocating" marriage and how she lost a baby at eight weeks into her pregnancy in 2012.

"In a constructive way, I said, 'I'm kind of relieved... because I don't think this is a healthy or positive relationship,'" the reality star recalled telling her former spouse.

Frankel and Hoppy had a tumultuous split beginning in 2012 that was heavily publicized in the media and during Frankel's time on The Real Housewives of New York. The divorce wasn't finalized until 2021, nine years after the couple announced their separation.

Despite her relief, the mom-of-one made it clear that she did initially tell Hoppy that "it was a nightmare that" it happened. However, she also used it as the "first step to saying something" and begin looking for divorce lawyers.

"And he said to me, 'You're a real piece of s--t, you know that?'" she recalled. "He moved out to a hotel downtown for a couple of nights, and it was total relief."

While Frankel did welcome daughter Bryn, who she shares with Hoppy, in May 2010, she said she was "so incredibly relieved" not to have expanded her family further.

During her podcast, she also spoke about not wanting to "be intimate" with Hoppy prior to their miscarriage.