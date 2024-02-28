Bethenny Frankel Responds to Travis Kelce's Dad After He Calls Her a 'Troll' for Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship

Getty

Bethenny Frankel is clapping back at Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Just B podcast Monday, where she made it clear that she doesn't care what Ed thinks of her after he called her a "troll" for commenting on his son's relationship with Taylor Swift.

"I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child's defense, particularly when they're asked about it," Frankel said.

Even still, the podcast host said she wished Ed "would've expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it's better to express ourselves than just criticize."

It also started earlier this month, when Frankel posted a video on Instagram, in which she dissected Travis' behavior amid his romance with the singer. After she saw a video of Travis drunkenly singing at the Super Bowl victory parade on February 14, Bethenny said she felt Travis "loves to be the center of attention" and is "the life of the party," calling the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a "peacock."

She then recalled a past relationship she was in with a "big burly charismatic man who needed to be the center of attention," who she said reminded her of Travis. "Being in that relationship made me feel like I was driving without breaks. It was just really fun and really electric, but this person just always wanted to party."

"But when you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that... it's not easy [and] relationships take work," the mother of one continued. "And it's hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship."

Frankel also noted that while Travis' behavior might seem "really exciting and electric" to the "Anti-Hero" singer now, his antics will likely start to wear on Swift both emotionally and physically.

Ed eventually came across Frankel's video a week later, prompting him to re-share a story about her on Facebook, writing, "Who TF is this troll?"

As for Ed, Frankel called his comments "a little absurd," telling her listeners that she wasn't even criticizing Swift's fairytale romance with the football star.

"Calling me a troll is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce's dad," Frankel quipped before reiterating her point that there's "usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship."

