Lo Bosworth Says Women of The Hills Were Often Put in 'Compromising Situations'

Lo Bosworth is getting candid about her time on The Hills.

While speaking about her time on reality TV on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast, Bosworth said that while she keeps in touch with most of her former Laguna Beach castmates, relationships between cast members on The Hills were "much more challenged" due in part to their experiences filming.

"Not by our own fault," Bosworth maintained. "We were very young women constantly put into compromised situations where we had to blood sport it out against each other to get through a day of production."

Bosworth, who has transitioned from the small screen to the wellness space said, she was "not as good on reality TV" because she wasn't as inclined to get into the drama as some of her co-stars.

"I served a very specific role, which I'm actually grateful for in hindsight. I didn't have to get into it too much," she shared. "But in the areas where I did, it still kind of haunts me to this day because there's so many stories behind this story everybody saw on television that run very counter to what the public thinks of you."

As for why friend and co-star, Lauren Conrad has chosen to step out of the spotlight after exiting the reality TV show, Bosworth said that Conrad's level of fame became overwhelming.

"I think that they were famous to a degree that whenever anything happened that was negative, the blowback felt so significant and so life changing that you really live with that trauma and it affects you on a go-forward basis in terms of how much you're inclined to share with people," Bosworth explained of Conrad, who has previously called reality TV "triggering."

While The Hills may not be a space Bosworth wants to revisit, there have been rumblings that she and her Laguna Beach co-stars may reunite for a 20th anniversary special.

"I sort of talked to a couple people about it because we graduated from high school in 2004. It's 2024. It is our true 20-year high school reunion this year, and so in the context of Laguna, I think it would be great to get back together with the old gang," she teased.

In addition to Bosworth and Conrad, the season 1 cast of Laguna Beach included Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Morgan Smith, Christina Sinclair, Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz.

While some members of the cast have reunited over the years, including Cavallari and Colletti, who hosted a Laguna Beach re-watch podcast, a 20th anniversary reunion would mark the first time the cast has been together since thy reunited virtually in 2020, as part of a partnership for #GoodToVote where the cast answered questions and played games like "Never Have I Ever."

"I think that everybody's doing really well, everybody is really friendly," Bosworth said of her co-stars and Laguna Beach High School classmates, furthering that a reunion may be possible. "And Laguna's a kind, nice version of reality TV, right?"