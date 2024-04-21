Tori Spelling Wants to Ask Andy Cohen Why She's Not on RHOBH: 'Is It 'Cause I'm Broke?'

Getty

Fans and Tori Spelling herself have been asking executive producer Andy Cohen for years now why she's never been cast on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Beverly Hills, 90210 was one of the most successful television shows of all time, with its entire cast still famous and followed by legions of fans. The Real Housewives franchise is one of the most successful reality television projects of all time. So why isn't Tori Spelling part of it?

The 90210 alum has been asking that question for years, as have fans of both franchises.

"Once I asked [RHOBH executive producer] Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times," Spelling shared on the latest episode of her podcast misSPELLING.

"He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question,'" she continued. "And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Eh, I don't know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"

Unfortunately, as Cohen has a lot of power over the franchise, it doesn't matter how many fans can see it and how much Spelling can see it herself. But that doesn't mean she's given up, or stopped trying to understand why he can't see it.

The show is all about relationships and drama between cast members, so Spelling is even more perplexed as she's already friends with so many of the current cast members.

"I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,'" Spelling added. "But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don't understand."

"What I really want to say to him, and I'm a little passive aggressive," Spelling admitted, "All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever that's fine.' What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it 'cause I'm broke? Let's be real.'"

Back in 2019, Spelling pushed back against the rumors she was "begging" to be on the series, as noted by E! News, saying she's never actually asked to be on the show. This seems like a pretty strong pitch, though, of her interest. It's not asking, technically, but it's not not asking, either.

Spelling hinted at current and past financial woes on the podcast when she revealed that she once had to have an estate sale when she wound up with an $80,000 bill for 50 storage units.

"I was probably broke again," she quipped, saying that this happened back in 2006. Now, after her family had to vacate their home due to toxic mold, Spelling said she's got stuff in storage unites again, "that I can't now pay for."

"Anyway, I think it's time for another estate sale, right?" she said. At least this time, per her previous podcast episode, she only has four of them that she's sifting through and trying to whittle down to a more manageable size.

"I'm a hoarder, you guys! Hi, my name's Tori and I'm a hoarder. There I said it," Spelling told her listeners, while sitting inside one of her storage units after being let in by a locksmith. "I always tell people, 'I'm not a hoarder. I'm a collector.'"

"I have all my kids' memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage," she explained.

The daughter of late film and television producer Aaron Spelling admitted that she no longer "had the money" to pay for the units which hold their "whole lives."

Spelling thanked a friend for stopping the units from going up for auction, which Spelling explained is what happens when you don't pay for your storage units.

"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught, or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," Spelling admitted. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."

One thing that would certainly help the actress out in her current financial situation would be a lucrative role hanging out with her friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She'd probably even invite some of her 90210 pals along from time to time.