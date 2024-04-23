Brock Davies Breaks Down Over Estrangement from Two Kids In Australia on Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

After Scheana opened up about the couple being "at each other's throats lately," things got emotional during their one-year wedding anniversary dinner.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' first wedding anniversary was a roller coaster of emotion.

Tuesday's new hour of Vanderpump Rules showed the duo preparing for the big day, with Scheana first talking to former costar Brittany Cartwright about the state of her marriage. She admitted it had been rocky as of late, telling Brittany the two "have been at each other's throats lately."

The tension, they both explained in separate conversations, stemmed from a couple different factors.

One factor was a disagreement over a nanny, with Brock insisting they hire one to help out when Sheana's mother Erika isn't available -- while adding that his wife "doesn't want a stranger in the house."

Another issue was Brock's insecurities over being a provider, after selling his gyms and feeling like Scheana was the main breadwinner in the family.

"The hardest part is knowing I'm not bringing home the money. I'm not living up to the standard I set for myself," he said. Scheana, meanwhile, saw things differently, saying he does "so much to help me" by just being home, "but maybe he feels I don't appreciate it at times."

Scheana was also struggling with other people commenting about their relationship, with fans insinuating Lala Kent has eyes for her man. "I don't think that at all," she insisted, before adding, "But my brain goes there now. Like, a nanny, could you imagine if your husband left you for the nanny? I hate that my brain goes there."

The two talked some of these issues out when they sat down together for their anniversary dinner, as Brock said he wished he could take some of the pressure off of Scheana now that she was the main monetary provider for the family.

She, however, praised how he is as a father to their daughter and pointed out how much that helps her at the end of the day. "Have you ever thought this is your second chance at being a dad and you're going to be the best f--king dad to this kid?" she then asked, before Brock got choked up and began to cry.

The reality star's relationship with his ex-wife and the estrangement from his kids was discussed during Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules back in 2009, with Brock revealing that he once "slapped" his ex, before she got a restraining order. He later said that his ex-wife, whose identity hasn't been revealed, kept him from speaking to or reconnecting with his children because he hadn't paid child support.

The former professional rugby player went on to share during a Season 10 episode last year that he had been in contact with his ex. He recently said he's now up to date with his child support payments and is "working on a healthy or better relationship with the kids' mom and their stepdad." He did not, however, see the kids when he recently visited Australia.

"It's tough. I don't want to play any pity party. But when I think back about the parent I was with the other two, if I could go back and talk to myself, 19 year old version, and say, 'Listen, you're going to be a good dad, stick this out, you'll figure this out,'" Brock said in a confessional. "Now I just gotta continually work on building my relationship with my older two kids so that hopefully they are willing enough to bring me back into their life."

It was an emotional dinner, with the two reiterating their love for one another before Brock suggested they see a couples therapist. "We'll get there," he added.