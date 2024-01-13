Scheana Shay's Husband Brock Davies Breaks Down Over Not Seeing Kids During Australia Trip

YouTube

Brock Davies is opening up about his relationship with the kids he shares with his ex-wife.

While appearing on Friday's episode of wife Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star broke down as he detailed the situation, and revealed that he wasn't able to see his two kids -- Winter and Eli -- when he and Shay recently visited Australia.

"It is a very difficult situation. Based on my actions and my past and what my actions have caused for these kids -- especially when they were younger -- there was obviously, there's trauma there that needed to be mended," Brock, 38, told Scheana, also 38, with whom he shares daughter Summer, 2.

"I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be and that they want to be around," he added.

The reality star's relationship with his ex-wife and the estrangement from his kids was discussed during Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules back in 2009, with Brock revealing that he once "slapped" his ex, before she got a restraining order. He later said that his ex-wife, whose identity hasn't been revealed, kept him from speaking or reconnecting with his children because he hadn't paid child support. The former professional rugby player went on to share during a Season 10 episode last year that he had been in contact with his ex.

On Friday, Brock offered a positive update, revealing that he has since caught up on child support payments.

"When it comes to child support, we have paid them in full, made the payment, and now we are working on a healthy or better relationship with the kids' mom and their stepdad," he explained, adding, "The goal is to be on time with my child support every month .... and communicate with them."

"I know everyone is interested in my two little ones, and I love that, and they are top of mind," he continued. "But every time I go back home, and the goal is to be able to have that door there -- it's always open -- so when they want to build that relationship with me ... hopefully they can build that trust up. It's tough. My actions put me here and so now I just got to keep being aware that I got to take my time with this, and do the right thing and keep turning up."

Although the situation has improved, Brock sadly shared that he wasn't able to see his son and daughter when he and Scheana went to Australia.

"I wish I could tell everybody we [met] up, we're doing this, but it is going to take time," he explained. "We're dealing with kids. They're going from preschool to high school. There's a whole bunch of things changing in their life, and I don't want to be another one in there. I think have a loving dad, half-sister, and a beautiful family. Right now, that is not their priority, and I understand that."

The Bravo star thanked those who expressed their concern, before stressing that he "would love for them to come around eventually."

Scheana noted that they are taking "baby steps," adding that Brock now receives photos of his kids.

When the podcast host started to "switch gears," her husband began to break down in tears.