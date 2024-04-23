Lisa Vanderpump Calls Out Disrespectful, 'F--king Hypocrite' Jax Taylor In Vanderpump Rules Return

Bravo

As Jax makes a cameo on his old show, Lisa confronts him for "all the s--t" he's said about her in the press -- including how she "brings nothing" to Vanderpump Rules and is basically a "prop at this point."

Lisa Vanderpump had a major bone to pick with Jax Taylor on Tuesday's new hour of Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor, who starred on the show until a cast purge in 2020, returned to the series after James Kennedy decided to co-host a brunch with him at LVP's restaurant SUR -- something Lisa herself was not happy to learn. This after Jax was seen telling James, "I'm not gonna bow down to her, because you own a few restaurants in Hollywood, come on?"

"Why are we having a brunch hosted by Jax Taylor? Jax Taylor has been so disrespectful to me publicly. Like, how did this slip through?" Lisa asked the restaurant manager the day of the event, clearly miffed by the whole situation.

In a confessional, she further explained her furor, saying, "Jax has been pretty detrimental about me in the past and God knows I've given that man many chances. But if you're going to negate me publicly, why come have an event at my restaurant?"

In short, she didn't understand why he would slam her, while also capitalizing on her name by hosting something at her business.

When Jax showed up to SUR, he asked whether he could sit with Lisa and James; she was immediately cold. "If you have to," she said, before he added, "If you don't mind."

"I kinda do. I don't even really want you to be here, to be honest," she then told him. "The way you come here expecting everything to be so cool and cozy and here you are on a podcast saying, 'Lisa's a prop, she's not needed, she's superfluous.'"

While Jax admitted he didn't even know what the word "superfluous" meant, he did say something along those lines during an appearance on The Toast podcast in 2023. "I think she's a prop at this point," he said at the time. "I don’t mean that in a negative way, but let's be honest ... She's not bringing anything to the show anymore."

She then reminded Jax that she "could have hit back and said in the press, the only person that wasn't needed in the show was you," but didn't. Jax, however, was upset that LVP, in the three years since he and Brittany Cartwright left the show, hadn't "checked in on me and my wife," something which left him feeling as though "you wrote me off."

"You're such a f--king hypocrite," said Lisa, before Jax reiterated how he felt she "wrote me off after 10 years," before apologizing if he ever "said something wrong in the heat of the moment."

While Lisa said she had no intention to bring up "all the s--t you talk about me," she felt she had to because he was out there "putting your name on a flyer about my business." Jax got her point and the two basically agreed to move on, giving her a hug and telling her he loved her.

Lisa, of course, got the last laugh -- telling him, "I kind of love you too, even though you're really f--king annoying."