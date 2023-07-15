6 Vanderpump Rules Stars Who Got Fired From The Show

Getty

The stars of Vanderpump Rules know how to bring the drama -- but sometimes it gets them into a little bit of trouble.

From explosive arguments between castmates to fist fights, things can definitely get heated while filming. But the over-the-top drama isn’t the reason for some of the shocking cast shakeups over the past few years.

Some of the biggest stars have been missing from recent seasons because Bravo decided to give them the axe. And while these Vanderpump Rules stars may have been fired from the show, a few of them recently declared that it’s not the last we’ll see of them on the network!

Read on to find out why these stars are no longer on the show…

In 2020, Stassi Schroeder was let go from Vanderpump Rules after fellow cast member Faith Stowers accused her of past racist actions. During an Instagram Live, Faith claimed that Stassi and Kristen Doute had seen a photo of a Black woman who was wanted for committing a crime and proceeded to call the police, claiming that the woman was Faith.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview," Faith shared during the live stream.

Stassi later apologized for her actions but Bravo still decided to fire her from the show. She was also dropped by both her publicist and agent, as well as partnerships with razor brand Billie and Ritual vitamins.

Kristen Doute was also fired from Vanderpump Rules following her involvement in the incident with Faith Stowers. While Kristen apologized and said what she did was "not racially driven," Bravo still decided to let her go.

"I am not completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," she wrote in her apology. "It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Several months later, Kristen spoke out about the incident again, claiming that she had not actually been fired by Bravo but the network had simply chosen not to renew her contract. She also attempted to clarify what happened when she and Stassi contacted the police, explaining that no report had ever been filed.

"There was never a police report, the police never had her name so she was never in harm's way. I understand me speaking up about this is going to create major backlash but I'm tired of the rumors. Neither [me or Stassi] are racist and have absolutely no hate," she wrote.

Kristen continued, "I called a tip hotline. At the time, I was told by multiple people that it was [Faith] and that she had a history. That I've admitted and have publicly and privately apologized. I should have stayed out of it and especially never brought it to social media."

Jax​​ Taylor was one of the original stars of Vanderpump Rules but walked away from the show at the end of 2020. Through his eight years as a part of the cast, Jax was a controversial figure, often getting into explosive arguments and fist fights. He even once was caught shoplifting during a trip to Hawaii.

Jax was also brought into the drama surrounding Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute thanks to resurfaced tweets where he accused Faith Stowers of various crimes, including grand theft auto. On top of that, it was later revealed that Jax had actually cheated on his now-wife Brittany Cartwright with Faith.

Around that time, numerous other allegations were made against Jax, including accusations of racist comments and anti-trans behavior. He was also called out for making bi-phobic comments about Ariana Madix's sexuality. Then in December 2020, Bravo announced that Jax would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

It seems as though Jax's firing might be short-lived as he is currently rumored to be featured in an upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff focusing more on domestic life. Jax recently teased his return to the Pump Rules universe during an event.

"I'm here to drink, take pictures and talk Vanderpump, and let's do that for a minute, talk Vanderpump, let's just say, I will bring it," Jax said. "I will bring it to the people it needs to be brought to. Oh, I said too much, sorry!"

Jax​​'s wife Brittany Cartwright was also let go from the Vanderpump Rules cast at the same time as her husband. In a statement, Brittany reflected on her five years on the show, calling them "some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years" of her life.

"Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned," Brittany wrote.

While Brittany’s statement made it seem like it was a mutual decision to part ways, Brittany later hinted that things weren’t quite as they appeared. When fans called out her departure in her comments, Brittany allegedly wrote back, "Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?"

5. Max Boyens

Max Boyens joined Vanderpump Rules during season 7 but by the end of season 8, he had been fired from the show. Bravo decided to let him go after numerous racist past tweets surfaced, including many of them where he used the N-word.

"It upsets me that the word n---a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it's my favorite word," wrote Max in a 2012 tweet. In another, he added, "Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole."

Max later apologized for his tweets, sharing that he was "sincerely sorry" and there were no excuses for his words.

"I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things," Max said. "I have a grandfather who pretty much raised me who's African American, I have a half-Black mom and we live in a generation now where saying some things, even if you are of that culture, it's frowned upon. I'm just really sincerely sorry, there's no excuses."

6. Brett Caprioni

Brett Caprioni was only a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast for one season before being fired for racially insensitive comments he’d made online in the past. He quickly issued an apology, sharing that he respected Bravo’s decision.

"I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I've caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it’s not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do," Brett shared.