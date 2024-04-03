Brittany Cartwright Details 'Horrible Fight' with Jax Taylor That Was Her 'Breaking Point'

Bravo / Getty

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Brittany Cartwright opens up with Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live' about the moment that led to her separation from Jax Taylor after almost five years of marriage, saying, "It's hard to come back from that."

It was a moment of clarity at an unexpected time for Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright, who broke down just how her marriage to Jax Taylor broke down during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The couple, who currently star together on VPR spin-off The Valley, announced their separation in February after almost five years of marriage. It all came down to that one moment, one argument.

"We just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong," Brittany said. "You know they always say a woman can hit her breaking point and it's hard to come back from that."

As for what triggered the fight-of-no-return, Brittany said it was all to do with her going out with their friend, fellow VPR alum and The Valley co-star Kristen Doute.

Brittany's 'Breaking Point'

As Brittany explained it, Jax "woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen the night before, and kind of made up a story in his own head and started a fight about something that never happened."

She said their relationship had deteriorated by that point to where they "fought about everything." Realizing how toxic the situation was, Brittany made the decision to remove herself from it, and that's where things stand at the moment.

"Still separated, still in the Airbnb," Brittany said of her current living situation.

Another Cheating Scandal?

She also put to rest -- so far as she is aware -- speculation that this could have to do with Infidelity on Jax's part. "Not that I'm aware of," she said before adding after a moment's reflection, "I don't think so, I really don't think so."

In fact, she admitted that she and Valley co-star Janet Caperna "did all the digging" to make sure there was no truth to those rumors, and feel confident there was no cheating. "I feel like there's always rumors about Jax, no matter what," Brittany told Andy.

Another statement that got a lot of attention was when Brittany had previously revealed that their sex life was practically nil at this point. Andy asked if that happened after their son Cruz, who turns three next month, was born.

According to Brittany, though, it happened "a little bit before," with her musing it was "kind of like when we made the baby we were good."

Co-Parenting and Future Hopes

The reality star had nothing but praise for Jax as a dad, helping her to navigate their new co-parenting arrangement. "Jax is a great father, I'll give him that. That's our main priority, no matter what," she said.

The couple has even been spotted co-parenting side-by-side, like spending this past Easter together as a family. So could there be hope for reconciliation? Brittany said that couples therapy is something that "needs to happen," but has not as of yet.

While promoting their new series, Brittany has expressed that she still loves her husband and has hopes they'll be able to expand their family in the future.

"I feel like I see Jax across the room and I'm like, 'He looks so handsome,'" she told The Daily Mail at the show's premiere party. "I still love him very much. It's a hard time, right? It’s still fresh, so yeah, it's still fresh."