Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively Admit Feeling 'Envy' Towards Siblings Kate Hudson and Blake Lively

Getty

Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively are opening up about the "envy" they sometimes feel towards their famous siblings Kate Hudson and Blake Lively.

In the latest episode of the Hudson siblings' podcast -- Sibling Revelry -- Oliver steered the ship solo while Kate was off working on a project. During the conversation with Lively -- who shares the same mother as the Gossip Girl star -- the pair discussed their journeys in the industry and how different they've been compared to the journeys of their siblings.

"Honestly, there's parts of me that wishes I chose career a little bit more over fun. I look at my sister, my brother [Wyatt Russell] -- you have Blake -- but you guys are so far apart and of course you're very happy for her career as I am for my siblings," Hudson explained. "There's always a part of me that's just like, 'F--k man why can't I do that? I want to do a role like that, I wanna work with people like that, I wanna make that kind of money,'" he told Lively. "I don't want to be f--king hustling for everything."

However, the 47-year-old son of Goldie Hawn insists his feelings and his own career goals do not take away from his pride and "how I feel about them or my love for them or my gratitude and how happy I am for the success."

"I'm not afraid to admit that I have envy. It's there," he said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hudson opened up about his financial situation as well, detailing how fast money goes when actors are not working full time.

"Of course you have rainy day stuff but you can jam through that pretty quickly and then you're sort of just saying, 'Ok three kids private school how am I doing this? What do I need to do? Is it legal to sell my body?'" he quipped.

While Lively agreed with Hudson, the Teen Witch alum explained the "hustle is real" for her sister too, as she juggles a Hollywood career and family life.

"I totally understand that for sure, but ... My sister's life is ... It's a lot... It's a lot of work to maintain that," she explained. "It really is, she was the most unexpected one to hit that kind of fame because she was so shy, she was very shy and it just happened. But she's my best friend we are so close."

"I look at my sister too ... I'll take your money Kate but I don't want to have that kind of fame necessarily," Hudson said when talking about his own sister's lifein the spotlight. "That's too gnarly and intrusive for me."

Lively went on to explain that Blake is a "momma bear" and focuses on putting her and Ryan Reynolds' family first.

"There is nothing more important to both of them then their family," the 52-year-old said. "Their family comes first and they manage to really balance it well. It's just a totally different life, it's a totally different world."

Of her own feelings towards watching her sister's career flourish, she admitted to having "those same feelings, like, 'Agh, she's getting to work with so and so, that's so amazing.'"

"But honestly I am so proud of her," she added. "Everything that she has gotten and that she has, she's earned so I don't have that piece of where I'm envious and wishing it was me in a sense."