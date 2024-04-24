Elisabeth Moss Seriously Injured After Filming Stunt In New Series 'The Veil'

FX

The accident left the 41-year-old lying on a roof in Istanbul for two hours.

Elisabeth Moss is known to do a few of her own stunts, however she may not be putting her hand up again after a scene in The Veil left her with a serious injury.

Moss recounted the moment she fractured a vertebrae in her back while filming the new spy series in Istanbul.

"The [scene] you see in the show is actually the second time we shot it, about six weeks later," Moss told Variety. "The first time we shot it I hit a wall the wrong way, let's just say, and ended up lying on the roof for a couple hours."

The Emmy-winning actor spoke about the injury ahead of the television series' premiere on Hulu on April 30. Moss plays Imogen, an undercover MI6 agent trying to stop an ISIS terrorist attack planned for the United States.

The scene where Moss had her accident is in episode 2 when Imogen must fend off an attack from an assailant on a rooftop above the Grand Bazaar.

However, despite the level of pain she endured she was adamant to continue filming and even appeared in a scene the very next day.

"We actually shot the next day at the airport, those are the Paris airport scenes you see [in the episode], and I actually have, like, a broken back," Moss revealed. "I tried to get them to put a green blanket over me, and just VFX me out. I was like, 'Look, just put the green blanket over me and you can scrub me out in post.'"

Moss' main concern was not having the opportunity to return to Istanbul and finish the scene she was injured in.

Luckily, production allowed for the cast and crew to return to the scene of the crime to perfect the stunt.