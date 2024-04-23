Kim Kardashian Doesn't Think Donald Trump 'Likes Me Very Much' Right Now

ABC / Getty

The 43-year-old reality star also addresses some recent rumors that have been spreading about her online during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kim Kardashian hasn't been keeping up with Donald Trump.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel to promote her new Skim's Nipple Push-Up Bra and her role as Siobhan Corbyn on American Horror Story: Delicate, Kardashian revealed where she stands with the 45th President of the United States.

"How are you and Donald Trump right now, I think on the outs right? No good?," Kimmel asked.

"Um listen, I don't think he likes me very much ... But I'm okay. I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out and signed an amazing bill, The First Step Act, and so that's what I'll focus on," Kardashian replied.

Trump and Kardashian worked on criminal justice reform issues together since 2018.

While the 43-year-old did not address why the pair are on the outs, Jonathan Karl's book Tired Of Winning claimed Trump hung up on the celebrity criminal justice advocate after she was lobbying the White House for more sentence commutations before his time was up as POTUS. When he allegedly asked for her help getting football stars to visit the White House, she felt he had "become too toxic."

According to Deadline, a phone call also occurred between the pair after Trump was out of office, when Kim reached out for an endorsement of her efforts to secure clemency for those serving time. "You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?" he allegedly said to her after calling her directly, before hanging up on her.

Kimmel then asked if Trump "ever let gas" in her presence, which the reality television star declined.

Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumors

During her time with Kimmel, Kardashian also set a few rumors straight for her fans.

However, as Kimmel was reading the bizarre online facts that were found about Kardashian, she confirmed many happened to be true.

Kardashian confirmed that she blow dries her jewelry before putting it on, washes her feet before getting into bed, sleeps with her eyes slightly open, celebrated her 14th birthday at the Neverland Ranch, needs someone to take the Starbuck's sleeve off of her coffee because she hates the sound of cardboard, had her own work out DVD called Kim Kardashian: Fit In Your Jeans By Friday and knows how to change a tire.

The only rumors that were not true were that she started a church -- she says her mom did -- and that she has six toes.