'Toddler' Angelina and 'Unappreciative Bitch' Sammi Get Into Nasty Fight on Jersey Shore

Everyone was confused as hell as Angelina went nuclear on Sam, exclaiming "I brought her in, I'll take her the f--k out." But Giancola didn't take it sitting down.

The tension between the pair started last week, with Angelina -- who was recovering from plastic surgery and dealing with a lot of issues in her personal life -- getting upset nobody helped her move her luggage as they made a trip from Atlantic City to their old stomping grounds. She was particularly peeved with Sam, who walked right past her hotel room but didn't go out of her way to offer assistance.

When they all arrived at the old Shore house, Angelina was still in a mood, with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino noting that "the vibes have totally flipped."

"There's always subtext to Angelina's behavior. There has to be an underlying reason she flipped the script," Jenni "JWoww" Farley -- who has faced off against Ange numerous times -- added in a confessional. "It could be she wasn't the center of attention. Maybe it's because Sam is back."

With Angelina still in a noticeable funk, the cast went bar-hopping on the boardwalk.

"I'm so tired. Shot, drama from today. I just wanna go home," Angelina said when asked what was wrong -- before adding, "Sam's back, she can take my spot."

"I have a lot going on. I gotta like watch out for me, you know what I'm saying? I wanna go home. I'm beat, bro. I'm beat," she added.

Sam was confused as to why her name was once again thrown out by Angelina, before claiming in a confessional that her costar had been "non-stop talking and bashing my name" for the past week.

mom, can you come pick me up? i'm scared 😳 tune in next Jerzday when #jsfamilyvacation gets a little messy 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZqiUQH0XcL — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 1, 2024 @JerseyShore

The (possibly one-sided) drama must have been pretty obvious to producers too, as they asked Angelina what her problem was with Sam. "She's got an issue with me. So I bring you on the show, I DMed you. I literally brought you in thinking you were a friend, you've been nothing of that sort," she then said, after Pivarnick was the one who ushered in Sam's return last season ... on-screen at least.

Sam then compared Angelina to "a child who just had a tantrum," something which had her seeing red for at least the next 12 or so hours.

"F--k off, Sam. She's saying I'm like a toddler having a tantrum. F--k off," shouted Angelina, before retreating with JWoww and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to the bathroom. Once there, she continued to rail on Giancola, exclaiming, "Who the f--k are you to tell me it's like a tantrum? F--k you, bitch. I brought you back. She's a f--king asshole. She's an asshole. Get the f--k outta here, bitches!"

In a confessional, Angelina gave some additional insight into her issues with Sam.

"Girl, you act like a toddler every day of your life. I think she's trying to make a name for herself by coming at me and it's not gonna work. How do you come for the girl that went out of her way and brought you back? Totally disrespectful," she said. "I brought you into the show again and it helped you financially. The girl bought a house because of me. Would you be mean at the person that helped you?"

They all decided to keep the bar crawl going, hoping it would help get rid of the "bad energy" in the group. It didn't.

Even as they were leaving the first stop, Angelina kept yelling into the camera about Sam -- shouting, "I brought you in here, I'll take you the f--k out. I don't want to fight people ... is it worth me going to jail, nah. She's got chump change, she bought a $750,000 house ... because of me! I brought her in, I'll take her the f--k out."

Once they got to the next bar, it wasn't long until Angelina was seen talking to Nicole about Sam ... who was directly behind her, well within earshot.

"I can't do this no more. I'm getting pissed off. Unappreciative, f--k that s--t," said Angelina, while Snooki told her she was "opening a can of worms." Jenni, meanwhile, thought there might be something more to Pivarnick's behavior -- citing her recent issues with her birth father and relationship woes with Vinny Tortorella.

When they all got back to the Shore house that night, Sam wasted no time directly asking Angelina, "What's your deal with me, bitch."

In short, Angelina was mad Sam compared her to a "toddler," with Sam apologizing for the comment. The apology, however, didn't seem to do all that much, as they continued to argue in circles about the remark. Giancola insisted she had been nothing but kind to Pivarnick, before asking her to just "let it go" after saying she was sorry over and over again.

"This fight is so stupid. Every time you hear 'toddler,' take a shot!" exclaimed Snooki as she watched them fight. Had they actually played that drinking game, they all would have blacked out.

In a confessional, Sam speculated the attitude from Angelina was due to the fact she was "getting all this attention for coming back" and wasn't showing appreciation to Pivarnick for allegedly getting her onto the show again.

The two briefly made up, before waking up the next morning and getting right back into the same cyclical argument after Angelina suggested "we need to never talk bad again" about each other.

"I don't talk bad, you do," Sam shot back, adding, "You have a problem with me, I don't have a problem with you."

As Angelina exclaimed she didn't have a problem with her -- despite making it pretty clear the previous night she did -- Sam yelled for her to "stop talking about me!"

The episode ended with the moment seen in the season trailer above, showing Giancola telling Angelina to back off and act her age, as Pivarnick -- like a child, some could say -- continued to antagonize her costar.