Sammi Sweetheart Slams 'Jealous' Angelina Pivarnick, Refuses to 'Bow Down' on Jersey Shore

Sam calls it "sad" Angelina is lashing out at her because she's "not getting the shine anymore" thanks to Giancola's big return.

The fight between the pair continued right where it left off last week, with the two absolutely going at it after simmering tensions finally came to a boil. For Sam, she felt Angelina has been "talking s--t" about her both in the press and to her face, while Angelina has felt her costar hasn't been as appreciative as she should be for getting her back on the show.

As they battled, Angelina asked for some grace, saying she was drunk when she went off on her last episode and has been going through a lot in her personal life. Those excuses, however, didn't sit right with Sam -- who shot back, "You're not processing it. Don't treat me bad because you're going through s--t. I have been nice! What have I done to you?! Keep my name out your mouth!"

In a confessional, Sam acknowledged that Angelina's been put through the wringer lately thanks to issues with her bio dad and fiancée and felt like Pivarnick's rage was misplaced. That being said, she added, "at the end of the day ... I don't treat people poorly because of the things I go through."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese all looked shocked and frustrated by the fight, which Jenni noted was "getting nasty quick" and was "all about jealously."

"Stop talking about me! I have been nice to you from day one when nobody gave a f--k about you, you had problems with everybody!" Sam exclaimed. She then dropped a truth bomb -- telling Angelina, "You're actually jealous that I am back," before adding in a confessional, "She thinks I owe her a lot for bringing me back."

"I don't think you appreciate me," Pivarnick admitted, before Giancola unloaded.

"This girl wants me up her f--king a--hole! You want me to bow down? You're like jealous. You're not getting the shine anymore and I think that's sad," she shared. "I feel like you will constantly talk about me. I've been nothing but a friend to you."

With that, Snooki grabbed some holy water that just happened to be nearby and started an all out exorcism on the fight, splashing the pair with water while shouting, "The power of Christ compels you!"

"The girl just doesn't like me, I can't get to her, it is what it is," Sam said in a confessional after the fight. Angelina, meanwhile, added, "You can't talk to an idiotic human. She's an a--hole."

Later in the hour, some of the cast, sans Angelina, took a van to MetLife Stadium to watch a Jets game. While on the ride there, Sam reflected on the previous day's fight -- saying Angelina lives to create drama before making herself the victim.

"I didn't thank her enough for coming back. Does she want me to bow down? I'll tell you right f--king now, that ain't f--king me," she told Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, while filling him on the events. Bringing up the whole wedding speech fiasco, Jenni said Angelina has a history of going from "these highs and she peaks and then it's, 'I'm done.'"

JWoww concluded, "You coming back is a f--king high for her and now she's like, 'Wait a minute, this is now Sam's moment, this is supposed to be my moment, I brought her back.'"

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see whether they're able to actually find some resolution.