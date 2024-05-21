Justin Long Still Has 'Deep Affection' for Ex-Girlfriend Drew Barrymore

Getty

Justin Long is opening up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Drew Barrymore.

While appearing on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast, the 45-year-old actor said he he still has love for Barrymore.

"I don't think love -- unless there's some, like, great offense, some criminal offense -- I don't think love disappears," Long said. "I mean that about her. When I think about her, I have such deep affection and, you know, always root for her. I love her."

The actor also discussed his emotional reunion with Barrymore in 2022, when he appeared on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, after not having seen each other in person for two years.

"I was single, and we had that moment that we were trying to define moving forward in each other's lives, because we have so much love for each other," Long said. "And at the end of the day, we are dear friends."

"When you're with Drew, she is so hyper-present and loving," he said.

"But it's not a schtick -- it's not an act. So being on her show was that experience and the reminder of that, and how just wonderful that glow feels," Long continued, before adding that the pair have such a "familiarity" with each other that they forget when cameras are around.

"And then you kinda snap out of it, or people have a reaction in the audience and you're reminded of like, 'Oh, yeah … this is being filmed,'" he said. "And then it becomes a little strange."

The pair initially began dating in 2007, ending their relationship the next year. They gave it another shot when they costarred in He's Just Not That Into You in 2009, but it didn't work out -- again -- and the pair split later that same year.

Long is now married to Kate Bosworth, tying the knot in 2023.