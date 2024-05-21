Kelly Osbourne Was Told As A Child She Was 'Too Fat For TV' By An Executive

Getty

"He was just saying, 'You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight,'" the 39-year-old told her family on The Osbournes Podcast.

Kelly Osbourne is recalling the time a movie executive told her that she was "too fat" as a kid.

During the May 21 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 39 year old shared the story with her family, calling it "the most insulting f--king thing".

"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she said before adding that he told her in order to be successful she needed to lose weight.

While she didn't name the executive, she did reference the timeline of when it occurred, just after she'd been cast in Disney's 2003 Freaky Friday remake with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I was gonna play her best friend, and then it was right before Mom got diagnosed with cancer, so I quit," she explained. "And he was just saying, 'You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.'"

Her brother Jack called it "the most L.A. s--t ever."

"I know," Kelly agreed. "As he's putting golf balls into a cup in his office. And I was just, like, this is the most insulting f--king [thing]."

It comes after Kelly has been tackling rumors surrounding her recent weight loss, with many speculating it was Ozempic.

In an April interview with Extra, Kelly said that it was her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who turned to the popular weight loss drug for helping dropping a few extra pounds -- not her.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic," the Dancing With the Stars alum said. "I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

Kelly, instead credited her 85-pound weight loss to the birth of her son, Sidney, whom she welcomed with Slipknot DJ, Sid Wilson, in 2022.

"I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy," Kelly explained. "Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

While Kelly maintained that she did not take the weight loss drug, she isn't slamming anyone who does. In fact, she called it "amazing."