Gayle King's Ex Husband Reacts To Her Sports Illustrated Cover: 'You Look Fantastic'

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated and Getty

"My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated Model has finally come true," Bill Bumpus said of his ex-wife.

Gayle King's ex-husband, Bill Bumpus has shared his thoughts on King's 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover -- calling it his "fantasy".

It comes as the 69-year-old news anchor made a joke about sending the magazine to her ex-husband, the Connecticut Assistant Attorney General.

However, it sounds like she doesn't need to as Bumpus has already seen it. In a statement, to Page Six, he praised King's appearance on the cover.

"Well, I can mark off one more item on my highly unlikely to ever happen bucket list! My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated Model has finally come true," he said.

"WOW! Bravo to you Gayle... You look Fantastic! Bravo to Sports Illustrated for selecting YOU!"

The lawyer and King look like they have a civil relationship following the end of their marriage, despite the former couple allegedly breaking up due to infidelity.

Bumpus added that his ex has always been "beautiful" inside and out.

"I appreciate you more and more as time goes on, as a trailblazer, and also when I see our phenomenal kids and grandkids!" he said. "I am proud of you and continue to wish you nothing but happiness. Enjoy!"

The pair were married from 1982 to 1993 and share two children together, William Bumpus Jr, 37, and Kirby Bumpus, 38.

In a 2016 Vanity Fair article, the CBS Mornings cohost spoke about the moment she found her ex-husband in bed with a naked woman.