Kendra Wilkinson Stepping Away From Real Estate to Focus on Her Mental Health

"My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I'm on to new projects," the former 'Girls Next Door' star shared.

Kendra Wilkinson is taking a break from real estate.

Wilkinson, whose journey with selling properties was documented on Kendra Sells Hollywood, took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that she's leaving her job in real estate to focus on her mental health and her two children.

"My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I'm on to new projects," wrote.

"I'm blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line," she continued. "For now, it's a little stressful in my life so I'm focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head. Love you and thank you guys 😊."

The Girls Next Door alum model gave fans a look at her foray into Los Angeles real estate on the Max series, which followed the mother of two as she tried to manage her career, navigate tensions between her fellow agents at Douglas Elliman, and and take care of son, Hank IV, 14, and daughter Alijah, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband, Hank Baskett.

The show premiered in November 2021 and ran for two seasons. In January 2024 it was announced Kendra Sells Hollywood would not be renewed.

Wilkinson, who got her real estate license in 2020, recently opened up about her mental health struggles with People and what led her to seek treatment.

Describing the moment that led her to seek treatment, the former Girls Next Door star said she felt like she was "dying from depression."

"I was in a state of panic. I didn't know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom," Wilkinson recalled in the January interview. "I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn't strong enough to live anymore."

With Baskett by her side in hospital, the former Playboy model said she was put antipsychotic medication, and began outpatient therapy three times a week following her release.

The bulk of the trauma, Wilkinson said, stems from her time living in Hugh Hefner's mansion in her late teens and early 20s.

"Why did I have sex with Hugh Hefner at that age? Why did I do that?" She asked herself. "Why did I go to the mansion in the first place? Why did I get big boobs? Why am I a sex symbol? Why did I bleach blonde my hair? Why did I do this to myself? Why did I?"

And of course, her painful and very public divorce from Baskett, which came after he cheated on her while she was eight months pregnant with their second child.

"It crushed me because I loved him so much and I never really knew what marriage and love was. I never really grew up in a home of marriage and love," Wilkinson said of their split. "That's why I haven't been dating because I still am trying to shake off my divorce. That caused my depression too. I loved Hank and I still do. I will always love him."

Now, with a strong co-parenting relationship with the former NFL star, and the help of medication and therapy, Wilkinson has accepted that depression is a part of her and will be a part of her going forward.

"Depression is something that doesn't just go away. It's something that stays with you through life. You just have to learn to work with it and accept it. And it's a part of me," she explained. "What therapy did was that it built this tool system for me. So now I have the strength -- I have the strength and the foundation I need to overcome my depression."

"I'm so proud of myself for battling this and finding the solution and getting the treatment I needed. And it's one step at a time," Wilkinson added. "I survived."