Emily Blunt Wanted to 'Throw Up' After Kissing Certain Actors While Filming: 'I've Definitely Not Enjoyed Some of It'

Getty

Emily Blunt is sharing the not-so-glamorous truth behind filming some romantic scenes.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show late last month, The Fall Guy actress shared how she builds chemistry with her fellow actors for each of her movies. She revealed to Stern that on multiple occasions she's had "chemistry with people I haven't liked."

When Stern asked who with, Blunt kept her response coy, simply telling the radio host, "I'm not gonna tell you."

"I have had chemistry with people who-- I have not had a good time working with them," she added, still refusing to reveal any names.

Blunt called it a "strange" phenomenon, telling Stern that there are times were the rapport between two co-stars is "effortless" and on other occasions, it just falls flat. Plus, sometimes it doesn't even matter if the rapport is there.

"Sometimes it's a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that's really effortless, but it doesn't translate onscreen," she explained of the ways she tries to establish that on-screen connection. "Chemistry is this strange thing. It's an ethereal thing that you can't really bottle up and buy or sell. It's like there or it's not."

Blunt continued, "It's just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone."

As for the tactics she uses to create chemistry with a co-star when there isn't much, Blunt said she tries to find something she likes about her fellow actor to help create a better relationship on-camera.

"I've got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something ... Even if it's one thing," she told Stern.

"It might be that they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people. They’re polite. I mean, it might be something random," Blunt continued. "But find something you love about that person, or something you love about them as the character, and then kind of lean into that."

Even with using those tips and tricks, Blunt did admit that there have been some on-screen love scenes that have left her felling pretty gross.

"Have you wanted to throw up?" Stern asked. "Absolutely. Absolutely," she replied.

"I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it," Blunt clarified.

Another actress who has recently weighed in on their "gross" experience filming love scenes on set? Blunt's Devil Wears Prada co-star, Anne Hathaway.

In a recent interview with V Magazine, Hathaway reflected on the way chemistry tests were done in the early days of her career.

"Back in the 2000s -- and this did happen to me -- it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it," Hathaway told the outlet.

The Idea of You star continued, "I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross."

While she found the process to be all together uncomfortable, Hathaway told the mag that she went along with it out of fear that she would be labeled "difficult."

"I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled 'difficult,' so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it," she explained.

"It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me," the Princess Diaries star continued. "It was just a very different time and now we know better."