Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Father Gave Her Marriage a '50/50 Chance'

Following the news that Gypsy Rose Blanchard had separated from her husband Ryan Anderson, it's been revealed that her father previously voiced doubts about their marriage.

While speaking with PEOPLE ahead of Gypsy Rose's prison release in December, Rod Blanchard admitted that he wasn't very confident that his daughter's marriage to Anderson would last, but he shared his hope that it would "work out."

"Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it's going to work," Rod said. "She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking."

He also weighed in on Gypsy Rose's decision to move in with Anderson, whom she married in July 2022, after she was released from prison in December 2023.

"I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him," Rod told PEOPLE. "She's grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn't have, but like I told her, if it doesn't work out, I'll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan's a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons."

In a post shared on her private Facebook account on Thursday, Gypsy Rose revealed she and her husband had separated.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in the post, which was obtained by PEOPLE. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Gypsy Rose married Anderson, a special education teacher, in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.

It appears that viewers will learn about her relationship with Anderson in the upcoming Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the network told TMZ. Gypsy Rose previously worked with Lifetime on The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

"Gypsy Rose Blanchard has openly shared her life with Lifetime and our cameras from the moment she was paroled," a rep for Lifetime said. "Her story, including her relationship with Ryan, will continue to unfold on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, debuting this June on Lifetime."

On December 28, the 32-year-old -- a victim of Munchausen by proxy -- served seven years out of her 10-year sentence for conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, who allegedly made her believe she suffered from many illnesses as a child, leading to several unnecessary procedures.

During her promo tour for her Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she has repeatedly stressed that she "regrets" her role in her mom's 2015 murder, which she plotted with her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. Blanchard was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder but was released after serving just seven. Godejohn, meanwhile, was sentenced to life in prison.