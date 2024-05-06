Vanessa Marcil Defends Megan Fox Amid MGK Relationship Drama, Slams Women For Tearing Each Other Apart

Getty

"FEMALE TRIBE- Are we really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s--t about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other whores????" Marcil asked in the heavy hitting rant.

Vanessa Marcil is not here for women not supporting other women.

The Las Vegas actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an exchange between her and a commenter who was making negative comments about Megan Fox and her relationship status with Machine Gun Kelly. Marcil shares son Kassius, 22, with Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

In the post, Marcil responded to someone who wrote, "Sorry but Megan Fox jumped guy to guy maybe she should take her own advice." In her reply, the actress said, "oh yeah cause staying with one man forever who is many times NOT good for you is such an admirable accomplishment."

The same commenter replied, "Megan Fox is the furthest thing from who women should look up to. I know you share an ex but her and the BS with MGK is a joke, sad one." Marcil once again hit back, saying the pair "don't share an x but we do share children and our children love each other." She continued, "Life is about the long game. We are both human and so we are both flawed as are you. We are both women and neither of us asked to be looked up to."

Marcil then addressed the bigger problem in her caption for the post.

"FEMALE TRIBE — Are y'all really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s--t about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other whores????" Marcil wrote Sunday. "How many men do y’all know who AREN'T whores if given the chance???? What do women do when men cheat? They stay with them. If the man is rich? They will even idolize him."

She continued, "While you are out fighting other women, PUBLICLY tearing other women down and standing up for/deadbeat men? Men are laughing at us and still ruling the world. They are having us do all of the heavy lifting around raising their kids AND They are cheating on you literally or they are addicted to porn while NOT standing for you to have basic human equal rights. If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly. Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities."

She ended the passionate post by asking her followers to give women the "same grace" that they extend to men.

While Kelly and Fox, who shares three son with Green, have been dating on-and-off since Fox's divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star in 2020, speculation about the status of their relationship was re-ignited in March when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Kelly proposed in 2022, with the pair frequently discussing being "twin flames" and "soulmates," but in the months to follow, the dynamic duo would face a few rough patches and rumors that they had called off their engagement.

The Transformers actress, meanwhile, declined to comment on their status in depth during his sit-down with podcast hot, Alex Cooper.

"What I've learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," Fox said of her relationship with the rocker. "So, I think as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

She did note however, that their bond could be "confusing" or "interesting" to fans.

Fox continued, "What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

As for Fox and Green, the pair have remained great co-parents following their split, with the actress even getting friendly with Fox's new fiancé, Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares son Zane, 22 months.

And if Marcil's post is any proof, she has a great relationship with her too, coming to Fox's defense a handful of times over the years as amid co-parenting spats with the actor.