Demi Lovato Says She Doesn't Let Internet Trolls Affect Her Anymore, Even Has 'Compassion' for Haters

Demi Lovato doesn't have time for the haters.

In a new Interview with People, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said her relationship with social media has changed for the better over the years, with Lovato telling the outlet she's no longer phased by the hate she faces online.

"My relationship with social media has evolved over the years from looking to the internet for validation to not looking at internet comments at all," Lovato shared. "If I happen to see something negative, it doesn't affect me the way that it used to."

She continued, "And I don't know if that's just with age or how many years I've been in the public eye, I just don't let it sit with me the way that it used to. It doesn't hold power over me the way that it used to, and that's really refreshing, and it's like I don't mind what other people have to say about me."

Lovato called her new approach to social media "freeing," and while the 31-year-old singer continues to post and engage with their fans, she likes to "keep it positive," and avoids looking into the deep dark hole that can sometimes be the comment section.

In fact, Lovato said she has "compassion" for the online haters because they recognize the negativity is rooted in something deeper.

"I have an understanding that the people that are commenting mean things lack awareness or they lack self-love and respect because anybody that's navigating from a higher sense of good, they're not going to comment anything like that on someone's page," Lovato explained.

"And if they really love themselves, they're not focusing on other people," she added. "So I have compassion for the haters online, too."

Later in the interview, Lovato also reflected on what advice would tell give her younger self.

"What I would tell my teenage self is I would say don't hold yourself to anybody else's standards but your own," Lovato told the outlet. "And if your own becomes too critical, then look within yourself and try to find that self-love."

The two-time Grammy nominee continued, "I think that's really important to find self-love no matter what age you are."