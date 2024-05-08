Tom Sandoval Attempts to Explain Hot Mic Moment from Vanderpump Rules Finale on WWHL

Bravo

"It looks bad, you saying that," Andy Cohen told Sandoval -- before the reality star explained what he "meant" in the moment and walked back some of his comments about Ariana not liking anyone in the cast.

On Tuesday's finale, Sandoval attempted to speak with Madix at a party in San Francisco, but Ariana refused, before getting heated with the show's executive producer about her reluctance to talk to him on camera. She then walked out of the event with her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, before both Sandoval and Lala Kent went off on Ariana for her behavior.

After she walked out, Sandoval was heard in a hot mic moment talking to the show's producer -- saying her exit was "good for me," with a laugh. "It looks bad, you saying that," Cohen noted on WWHL, before Tom explained what he supposedly meant by the comment.

Tom Sandoval clarifies what he said about Ariana Madix leaving in the #PumpRules season finale. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/Kk3oX080rW — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 8, 2024 @BravoWWHL

"That's not what I meant. What I meant was, is that I did my job and everything came together, that's what I meant," he said. "Throughout this season, we have to have those tough conversations that I at least showed up and did my job."

He went on to praise Lala for her heated confessional, in which she said Ariana's walkout was a "a slap in the face" to the rest of them, who she felt had been "real."

"I was very moved by Lala's confessional. I thought she was spot on. That's what we do," said Sandoval. "Ariana is a main cast member, she's not a secondary member, that's what we have to do, we have to put it out there, we have to have those tough conversations."

He then walked back his own finale comments about Ariana not liking anyone else in the cast. After Madix walked out, he was seen exclaiming, "Ariana, she doesn't f--k with you guys. She f--king talks s--t about all you guys. She's not gonna come to your f--king thing, I'm gonna come. When push comes to shove, I'm f--king there."

Admitting he was "being a little over the top," Sandoval added that, "at times I felt like, over the years, I was the one who was showing up for both of us a lot of times." He added, "I felt like if these people are important to you, you'll show up, right? That's what I meant. But I was being a little dramatic."

He also denied Ariana's claims that he only tried to apologize to her on-camera, saying he made attempts to talk to her at home, "despite what she says," and tried texting her as well. Sandoval went on to deny "weaponizing" Madix's mental health against her on the show, saying he felt Ariana's alleged threats to "kill herself" if he broke up with her were a "manipulation tactic" at the time. "I felt like it was being used to leverage me to push me to behave a certain way," he told Cohen.

As for their ongoing house drama, he said they were "working on stuff" and the situation was "getting worked out." He also said he hasn't had any contact with Rachel Leviss, while confirming the two are still in litigation.

Sandoval told Andy he feels he's "tried to" take full accountability for his behavior, as well.

"I try to learn from this, what I've done, I'm still continuing to learn," he said. "It's not fully over. The aftermath, we're still dealing with things and I'm just trying to handle it the best I can."