Drew Barrymore Catfished by Musician Pretending to Be LA Rams Quarterback: 'I Hate You!'

Getty

"You've made me feel stupid," she said she told the man -- who pretended to be a football player when they met on a dating app.

Drew Barrymore should call up Nev Schulman because she's just been catfished.

On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host was speaking with Ross Mathews about her online dating woes, revealing how a man she had recently connected with pretended to be someone he wasn't.

"This guy in my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she revealed. "So I wrote to him, like, 'Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loved football and we didn't have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. It's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

"He is not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams," she then clarified. "He's a musician that thought he was being cute." Barrymore then asked, "How should I feel about this?"

"You should feel lied to, robbed," Ross exclaimed, adding that he was starting to fantasize about Drew becoming the "new Taylor Swift" and attending all of her man's games like the singer does for Travis Kelce. Barrymore, meanwhile, said she thought she and the man could possibly meet when her show goes to the Super Bowl next month.

"I wasn't trying to like land a football player," she clarified, saying she just wanted to talk about how she had watched the team play at the Coliseum.

"Then the guy was like, 'Hey Drewski.' And I was like, 'I hate you, you pithy, deceiving, playful, you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are, I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot, I hate you!'" she exclaimed.

Later in the episode, Barrymore said she usually only lasts about five days every time she tries online dating.

"And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it's very flattering … but I don't know who anyone is, and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger," she added.