Kris Jenner Says Spending One-on-One Time With All 13 Grandkids Would Leave Her 'Broke'

"I often say to myself that I really should be the kind of grandmother that takes my grandchild to dinner, like once a month," Jenner said at 'Los Angeles Magazine's The L.A. Woman Luncheon. "... if I did that, that would take half a month, just to go out to dinner with my grandkids."

Kris Jenner is one busy grandma!

Jenner, who was honored as Los Angeles magazine's L.A. Woman of the Year last week, sat down with the magazine to detail how she does it all -- well, almost.

During the candid chat, Jenner, 68, who said she has no plans to retire any time soon, told the outlet that she's given up on spending one-on-one time with all 13 of her grandkids.

The reason? The momager said she'd go "broke" if she did.

"I often say to myself that I really should be the kind of grandmother that takes my grandchild to dinner, like once a month," Jenner said at the magazine's The L.A. Woman Luncheon Thursday. "Like really get to know your grandchild and see what's happening in school and all this stuff. And I thought if I did that, that would take half a month, just to go out to dinner with my grandkids."

She continued, "And I am like, nope not going to do that. They're not getting that out of me."

Jenner said she made the decision after taking her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, Mason, 14, out to dinner and making him a pretty lofty promise -- she said she'd buy him a car if he refrained from drinking and doing drugs before he turns 16.

"I think I did make a little mistake because I took Mason out to dinner, and I was in a really good mood," Jenner recalled. "I probably had a vodka or something, I don't know I wasn't driving."

She continued, "But we met at dinner because he likes to go have sushi and I was like, 'Listen if you don't drink or do drugs until you're sixteen, and you can prove it -- you know it involves testing and all sorts of stuff -- I will buy you a car for your sixteenth birthday.'"

"And he loved that and what I realized that I have to do that 13 times," Jenner, who's reportedly worth an estimated $200 million, quipped. "I'm going broke! Thirteen times."

In addition to Mason, Jenner is grandma to Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, 11, and son, Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex, Scott Disick, as well as newborn, Rocky, whom she welcomed with husband Travis Barker, in November.

Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian also has four children, all from her marriage to Kanye West. Ten-year-old North, followed by Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4

Khloé Kardashian shares True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, with her ex, Tristan Thompson, while Kylie Jenner, is mom to Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with her ex, Travis Scott.

Rob Kardashian rounds out the group with daughter, Dream, 7, making Kendall Jenner the only member of the Kardashian clan not to add to the grandchild count -- yet.

Despite not spending a ton of one-on-one time with the growing brood, Jenner still gets in quality moments with her grandchildren, most recently celebrating her birthday alongside Khloe and Rob's kids, and taking some of the little ones to see The Grinch Stole Christmas back in December.