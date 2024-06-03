Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride After Coming Out with Moving Message: 'It's Worth It'

Getty

"You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people. And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it," the 'One Tree Hill' alum wrote.

Sophia Bush is celebrating her first Pride month after publicly coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community earlier this year.

Bush took to her Instagram Stories Sunday, reposting a message that read, "Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they're better off dead than being themselves."

The One Tree Hill alum added another note of her own, writing, "You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people. And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it."

TooFab also spotted Bush out at the West Hollywood Pride parade over the weekend, where she was seen hanging out with The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown.

Instagram

In addition to the moving post, Bush showed off a shot of herself looking fresh-faced in a rainbow-colored robe, as well as another re-post, which featured a quote about authenticity.

Bush confirmed her relationship with former soccer star Ashyln Harris in a cover story for Glamour magazine in April, where she also broke her silence on her sexuality, publicly identifying as queer for the first time.

"I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum," Bush shared. "I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home."

"I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum," she continued. "Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

Bush and Harris first sparked romance rumors in October 2023, after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Grant Hughes, in August 2023.

Harris, meanwhile filed for divorce from her wife, Ali Krieger, in September 2023. The former couple -- who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting in 2010 -- are parents to Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 1.

While Bush and Harris are as loved up as ever, sharing photos from a recent trip to Paris, the pair are taking things slow, with the 41-year-old actress shutting down engagement rumors late last month, after some speculated that she was intentionally covering up her ring finger.

Bush shared a photo of her bare ring finger on her Instagram Story at the time, writing, "I hear the internet is being wild? Y'all 🤣⚰️ I have no 'news' for you."

See more pics from Pride month in the gallery below.