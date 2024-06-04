Niecy Nash-Betts Rates Travis Kelce's Acting Skills After Filming Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie Together (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

"Oh, let me tell you! Travis Kelce got something," Nash-Betts told TooFab, before being asked whether Taylor Swift has visited the set.

Niecy Nash-Betts is confident Travis Kelce has a long career in acting ahead of him ... if he wants one.

While attending the Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days launch party in Los Angeles with her wife, musician and magazine cover star Jessica Betts, the actress told TooFab that Kelce is making her "proud" while working together on Ryan Murphy's new FX series, Grotesquerie.

"Listen, the other night when we worked together, I looked at him and I said, 'Kelce, you made me proud tonight.' He was like 'What?!' and I'm like, 'Yes, you're doing a great job.'"

"Also two-time NFL champion, Super Bowl champion," her wife added, before Nash-Betts continued, "I mean you know, when you a winner, you're just a winner."

Nash-Betts broke the news herself that Kelce would be starring in the upcoming horror series, sharing a video of the pair to Instagram in early May. The 54-year-old actress has been sharing footage of their on-set "shenanigans" ever since.

As for whether Kelce could have a career in acting after the NFL, Nash-Betts told TooFab exclusively, "If he wants it, absolutely."

Grotesquerie will be Kelce's first major role in Hollywood and while details around the series are scarce, Nash-Betts insisted Kelce's role is "ginormous."

While already a superstar athlete who had a reality show of his own, Kelce became even more of a worldwide name thanks to his his relationship with Taylor Swift -- however, Nash-Betts insinuated the superstar hasn't visited her beau on set.

"If she did, let me tell you something, you wouldn’t need me to tell you because the world would tell you. Ima leave it right there," she said, adding that she doesn't know if the pair will get engaged.

"I'm glad I got a ring," she quip[ed as she flashed her own wedding ring to the camera.

Nash-Betts and Betts married in August 2020, nearly a year after the actress split from her ex-husband, Jay Tucker. The pair walked the pink carpet together at West Hollywood's Godfrey Hotel celebrating Betts' cover of Gurus Magazine's #30Days30Voices Pride campaign.

"We're celebrating tonight because my better half has a cover, is on the cover of Gurus, so that's wonderful," Nash-Betts said. "Secondarily, we had a new song that came out yesterday that my better half is singing and we performed it last night and they're going to play it tonight."

The pair also recently collaborated on a song with Megan Trainor called, "I Wanna Thank Me" which was inspired by Nash-Betts' acceptance speech at the 2023 Emmy Awards. "Oh my goodness, I'm honored! Honored. That's how I feel," Nash-Betts said of Trainor being inspired by her speech.