Christina Applegate's Ex-Husband Calls Her 'Toughest' Human He's Ever Met After Emmys Appearance

The 52-year-old actress received a standing ovation at the annual awards show after walking out on stage with a cane amid her ongoing MS battle.

Christina Applegate's ex-husband, actor Johnathon Schaech, took a moment to applaud the Dead to Me star following her appearance at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday.

Following Monday's award show, Schaech took to X (née Twitter) to praise Applegate, calling her the "toughest" human he knows.

Retweeting an article about Applegate's standing ovation, Schaech wrote, "She danced opening night on Broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F--k MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!"

She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! Fuck MS!

— John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) January 16, 2024

Applegate and Schaech were married for four years, tying the knot in 2001, before Schaech ultimately filed for divorce in December 2005. It was later finalized in 2007.

Applegate, meanwhile, went on to marry musician Martin LeNoble in 2013. They share daughter Sadie LeNoble, 12, who accompanied Applegate to the award show.

Overcome with emotion, Applegate was met with cheers from the A-list crowd, while the theme song from her beloved sitcom, Married ... With Children, played over her entrance.

Recounting her long career in the entertainment industry, which began when she was just a baby, Applegate thanked the crowd before using her quick wit to tell the audience to pipe down so they could stay on schedule.

"Thank you so much, oh my god. You're totally shaming me with a disability by standing up, it's fine," she quipped, causing the audience to burst out into laughter. "Body not by Ozempic."

Applegate was also a nominee Monday night, earning a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Jen Harding in the Netflix series, Dead To Me.

She ultimately lost out to Quinta Brunson, who took home the Emmy for her work as Janine Teagues on Abbott Elementary.