Kailyn Lowry Details How Much Help She Has As a Family of Nine

Instagram

The 'Teen Mom' alum also shared the one thing she wish she would've done before welcoming her twins, Verse and Valley.

Kailyn Lowry is a busy mom, but she's not juggling life as a family of nine on her own!

During Instagram Q&A on Thursday, the Teen Mom alum was asked a few questions about her big family, and how she's managing after welcoming twins, Verse and Valley, last fall with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

In addition to the newborns, Lowry also shares son Rio, 15 months, with Scott. Lowry is also mom to Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 10-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 14-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

One of the questions Lowry was asked and shared her response to is how much professional help she has managing her big brood.

When asked if she has a "full-time nanny," she replied by saying no, before noting that she does have help during the week.

"7 days of live [in], no? I have 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the babies Monday-Fri🫶," she wrote.

Instagram

Lowry was also asked if she employed an over night Doula for the twins, something she said now in hindsight, she wished she did.

"I didn't. But if you are having twins and can afford it, get one," the podcast host advised. "I wish I had gotten one 😂."

During a recent episode of Lowry's podcast, Barely Famous, the mom of seven praised her boyfriend for how he's adjusted to their blended family through its most recent growth.

"You have never made me feel like you resent me if I have obligations with my other children," Lowry told Scott, before pointing out that such flexibility isn't always the case in every partnership. "There are] couples who are not prepared for the work and the exhaustion and the responsibility of having kids."

Lowry said Scott has also always been okay with the fact that "something that I'm not willing to do is cut back on my older kids' schedules."

"I don't think the older kids' lives should be flipped upside down because of the new babies," she added.

"I can't picture a world where I'm like, 'Lincoln, you can't sign up for travel basketball because I had three babies in less than two years.' I can't picture a world where I would do that," Lowry said before nothing that not all families are as privileged as her to be able to do that. "But I know I would imagine that has to be annoying or frustrating at times."

Lowry said she's also adjusted her professional schedule "to make sure I am still able to do what needs to be done" and shared her appreciation for Scott's willingness to "pick up the slack" when needed.