Arson Suspect Lights Himself on Fire While Attempting to Burn Ex's Property: Police

KOAT

The suspect's ex and children were unharmed in the incident, which was caught on a neighbor's security camera.

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico are on the hunt for a man accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's property ... and himself in the process.

Surveillance video obtained by KOAT shows a man, believed to be 46-year-old Artemio Sanchez-Ortega, walking up to a residence with a can of gasoline, before hopping over the home's fence, pouring out the liquid over the cars in the driveway and setting the gas on fire.

The man, however, also lit himself on fire in the process -- and was seen hopping back over the fence while covered in flames. He then fled the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to the home on May 14, 2014 and found two vehicles ablaze in the driveway at the scene. The fire, they noted, was "spreading to the residence."

"During the the time of the fire, there were multiple people in the home, including children," noted investigators. "Examination of the scene revealed severe fire and heat damage to two of the three vehicles in the driveway, both of which appeared to be a total loss."

Investigators also noted "an odor consistent with gasoline."

The footage of the incident was shown to the owner of the home and vehicles, who said the man in the video appeared to be her ex-boyfriend, Sanchez-Ortega. She also stated he "called her earlier in the evening and she could tell that he had been drinking."

The woman told police Sanchez-Ortega called her three times before the fire, but she didn't answer.

Speaking with KOAT, the neighbor who provided the footage, Daniel Provine, said, "I made sure it was available to the investigators. The absurdity of seeing someone with such bitterness to light the fire and the ineptitude to get caught in flames, in the process— It was absolutely absurd and really unfortunate."

Both the suspect's ex and her children were unharmed in the incident. Per KOAT, as of Saturday, Sanchez-Ortega is still on the run.