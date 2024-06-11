Gabby Petito Tells Killer Brian Laundrie 'Stop Calling Me Names' In Newly-Released Letters

Instagram/FBI

Another note, written by Laundrie, reads, "A pull of the trigger and all my problems will be over" -- with investigators questioning when the letter was actually written due to his "deceptive actions."

The FBI released more than 350 pages of documents relating to the murder of Gabby Petito by boyfriend Brian Laundrie, including a letter written by Petito pleading with the man who would eventually kill her.

A number of undated, handwritten letters, seemingly written before the pair embarked on a cross-country trip in 2021, were among the many pieces of evidence logged following the execution of a search warrant.

In one note, Petito wrote, "Brian, you know how much I love you, so (and I'm writing this with love) Just please stop crying and stop calling me names, because we're a team. And I'm here with you. I'm always going to have your back"

"I love you so much it hurts. So you in pain is killing me. I'm not trying to be negative, but I'm frustrated there's not more I can do," she also wrote. "I hope you understand when I'm upset it's cause you make me love you too much. Now ... stop crying! And come home and say you love me with a big hug."

The context of Petito's writings are unknown at this time.

Also included in the documents is a journal entry from Laundrie dated October 26, 2018.

"My real options are to run off entirely on my own – buy a piece of land, or kill myself. Under the mattress I'm on, there is a loaded .357 magnum revolver. A pull of the trigger and all my problems will be over," read the entry.

The investigator who logged the evidence, however, questioned whether it was actually written three years before Petito's disappearance.

"Based on my knowledge about this investigation, to include my knowledge of deceptive actions Laundrie has taken in the past several weeks, I have reason to question the accuracy of the date listed above this journal entry," wrote the agent.

Gabby was killed in late August 2021 while on a cross-country road trip with Brian. A couple days after her death, Brian reportedly called his parents and told them she was "gone" and that he would need a lawyer.

He then returned home with the van they'd been traveling in before packing up and heading into the woods. He was reported missing 10 days after his return home.

After her body was found in Wyoming, a manhunt began for Brian in Florida, near his parents' home. His partial remains were found October 20, 2021 in the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

The following month, the Laundrie's attorney reported he'd died by suicide. He'd also reportedly confessed to Gabby's murder in a notebook found near his remains.

